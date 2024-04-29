Killer EF-4 tornado in Oklahoma is state’s first since 2016

MARIETTA, Okla. – A deadly tornado that tore a path of destruction across southern Oklahoma on Saturday night has been rated EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, marking the state’s first violent-rated tornado in nearly eight years.

According to the National Weather Service storm survey, the nighttime twister had winds between 165 and 170 mph along its 27-mile path.

The tornado started by crossing Interstate 35 just after 11 p.m. CDT before moving into Marietta, where one person was killed. It was on the ground for about 25 minutes before lifting several miles north of Dickson.

According to a tweet by the NWS office in Norman, this marks Oklahoma’s first EF-4 tornado since a twister near Katie, Oklahoma, on May 9, 2016. That twister also killed a person before dissipating near Interstate 35.

This is the first EF-4 tornado in the U.S. since March 31, 2023. That was when a twister with winds of 170 mph struck Keota, Iowa, during a dayslong tornado outbreak that killed 31 people across six states.

At least 5 people have been killed across two states during the most recent outbreak that produced at least 50 tornadoes since April 25.