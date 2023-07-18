Man drowns in rip currents at Central Florida beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man drowned over the weekend at a Volusia County, Florida, beach due to rip currents in the area.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that the incident happened in an unguarded area about a half-mile from a lifeguard tower in Wilbur-By-The-Sea.

The man was visiting from Cleveland, Ohio.

Officials continue to urge beachgoers to be on high alert for rip currents.

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a "strong and narrow current of water that occurs near beaches with breaking waves," according to the City of Panama City Beach. They are "unpredictable, dangerous and deadly," officials added.

Rip current safety tips

To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. You'll be able to swim ashore as the current weakens. You shouldn't try and swim against the rip current, officials said.

Signs of a rip current include:

Discoloration of water.

Unusual choppiness.

Debris and foam moving seaward.

What do the red flags mean?

Double red flag: Very high hazard, water closed to the public.

Red flag: High hazard, high surf, strong currents.

Yellow flag: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or strong currents.

Green flag: Low hazard, calm conditions, caution still advised.

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life.

According to the National Weather Service, rip currents have caused more fatalities on the Alabama and Florida gulf coasts than any other weather event in the last 20 years.

"Rip currents can form in any location of the beach, and to most beach visitors, they will never see the danger," Joe Westerman, Chief of the Manatee County Beach Patrol Division, stated. "It is always important to swim on a lifeguarded beach and heed the warning flags that may be flying for that day."

The Sunshine State has more than 825 miles of beaches and about 50 surf and rescue agencies that are devoted to lifeguard operations.

Westerman said it can’t be stressed enough that when people venture out to the beach, they should always do so in the presence of the lifeguard.