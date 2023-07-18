Search
Man drowns in rip currents at Central Florida beach

By Dani Medina Source FOX 35 Orlando
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man drowned over the weekend at a Volusia County, Florida, beach due to rip currents in the area. 

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that the incident happened in an unguarded area about a half-mile from a lifeguard tower in Wilbur-By-The-Sea.

A sign showing the danger of rip currents in Florida.

The man was visiting from Cleveland, Ohio

Officials continue to urge beachgoers to be on high alert for rip currents.

What is a rip current?

This image shows a rip current using a harmless green dye. Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S., as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes. Moving at speeds of up to eight feet per second, rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer.

(NOAA)

A rip current is a "strong and narrow current of water that occurs near beaches with breaking waves," according to the City of Panama City Beach. They are "unpredictable, dangerous and deadly," officials added.

Rip current safety tips

Swimmers are advised to swim parallel to the shoreline if caught in a rip current.

(FOX Weather)

To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. You'll be able to swim ashore as the current weakens. You shouldn't try and swim against the rip current, officials said. 

Signs of a rip current include: 

  • Discoloration of water.
  • Unusual choppiness.
  • Debris and foam moving seaward.

What do the red flags mean?

Know these rip current flags when you go to the beach.

Double red flag: Very high hazard, water closed to the public.

Red flag: High hazard, high surf, strong currents.

Yellow flag: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or strong currents.

Green flag: Low hazard, calm conditions, caution still advised.

Purple flag: Dangerous marine life.

This graphic shows the number of fatalities attributed to rip currents along the Gulf Coast in Alabama and Florida between 2002 and 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, rip currents have caused more fatalities on the Alabama and Florida gulf coasts than any other weather event in the last 20 years.

"Rip currents can form in any location of the beach, and to most beach visitors, they will never see the danger," Joe Westerman, Chief of the Manatee County Beach Patrol Division, stated. "It is always important to swim on a lifeguarded beach and heed the warning flags that may be flying for that day."

The Sunshine State has more than 825 miles of beaches and about 50 surf and rescue agencies that are devoted to lifeguard operations.

Westerman said it can’t be stressed enough that when people venture out to the beach, they should always do so in the presence of the lifeguard.

