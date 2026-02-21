Nor'easter travel alert: Monster blizzard to paralyze major Northeast airports, roads with intense snow, winds

A monster blizzard is forecast to slam the Northeast with over a foot of snow, crippling travel at major airports across the region.

Delays and cancellations at airports in the New York City area, Philadelphia, Boston and the greater Northeast are expected to pile up as the storm begins to take hold Sunday night and into Monday as travelers should brace for a hectic weekend.

The crippling nor'easter will bring the I-95 corridor to a standstill and spawn headaches for travelers by plane, car, and train. Over 3,000 flights have been canceled across the region, a number expected to rapidly increase as we inch closer to the historic storm.

Top airport cancellations in the next two days according to flightaware.com.

Government officials along the Northeast coast are scrambling to get ahead of a potentially historic nor’easter, ramping up storm preparations as major airlines and airports brace for a travel nightmare that could delay thousands of flights and snarl travel across the region.

As the Northeast prepares for a historic blizzard, major airlines are proactively canceling thousands of flights to prevent aircraft and crews from being stranded in the storm's path.

Nor’easter snow forecast through Monday.

The storm is expected to take hold Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday, with the impact and effects of the potentially historic storm lasting well into the work week.

Blizzard Warnings now stretch from the Delaware coast to the Jersey Shore, into New York City, across Long Island and through Boston, as dangerous wind gusts paired with rapid snowfall rates will produce extremely dangerous travel conditions across all methods of transportation.

Nor’easter peak wind gust forecast.

According to FlightAware , carriers including Delta, American, and United have already begun processing cancellations at critical hubs like in the New York City area and Boston Logan to ensure operational safety as heavy snow and 50 mph winds approach.

JetBlue, which operates major hubs across the Northeast, has begun preemptively canceling flights ahead of the Nor'easter. An analysis of data from FOX Weather’s exclusive partner FlightAware shows that 40% of the airline’s schedule has been canceled for tomorrow, with another 24% already canceled for Monday.

NEW YORK CITY AREA

Home to three major international airports, the New York City area is the major travel hub of the Northeast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, New York City will see 18–24 inches of snow by Monday.

Significant delays and cancellations are expected at LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Airport delay forecast in the Northeast on Sunday.

Blizzard warnings are in place in New York City, setting the stage for a travel nightmare Sunday night and into Monday.

BOSTON

While travel to and from Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday may be smooth sailing, Monday will be a much different story.

Monday will see conditions quickly deteriorate across New England as classic, severe Nor'easter conditions set in with heavy snow and powerful winds.

Major airport delays are expected to reach Boston, with the bulk of the storm hitting on Monday.

Airport delay forecast in the Northeast on Monday.

Snow totals Sunday night into Monday could top 18–24 inches.

Blizzard conditions will be highly possible across southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island. While it remains uncertain if Boston will see official blizzard conditions, the possibility certainly exists and people should be prepared for it.

PHILADELPHIA

Delays and cancellations have already begun for travelers flying in and out of Philadelphia International Airport over the next two days.

Philadelphia is forecast to see 18–24 inches of snow through Monday, as high wind gusts between 40-50 mph will make for extremely dangerous travel conditions.

Nor’easter snow forecast in Philadelphia through Monday.

WAIVE GOODBYE TO VACATION

Several major airlines got ahead of the storm and offered waivers to travelers planning to fly through a majority of the airports in the Northeast.

Jetblue, American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United have offered travelers the opportunity to reschedule flights without charge.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights have already been canceled through Monday. That number is expected to continue to surge in the next 24 hours as the storm ramps up.

In addition to domestic disruptions, international carriers have also canceled select flights to New York for Sunday and Monday, citing the high risk of near-blizzard conditions.

Stay with FOX Weather all weekend long for live coverage tracking this brewing threat for millions.