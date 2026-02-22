Travel bans issued as historic nor’easter poised to dump feet of snow along I-95, blizzard conditions likely

A historic nor’easter is unleashing its wrath along the I-95 corridor, threatening 1–2 feet of snow, near-whiteout conditions, life-threatening travel, and potentially widespread power outages.

Winter weather Alerts through Monday

This has prompted multiple interstate highways in New Jersey to issue a travel ban, along with New York City, Westchester and Suffolk counties.

Snow outlook through Monday

New York City

New York City has issued a travel ban beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday ahead of the storm threat, lasting until 12 p.m. Monday.

Non-essential vehicles, with limited exceptions, will be prohibited until 12 p.m. on Monday.

2016 was the last time the city issued a ban like this.

Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County has issued a travel ban for Suffolk County beginning 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.

The ban does not apply to essential workers and plow operators.

Westchester County, NY

Westchester County, following guidance from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will enforce a full road ban from 9 p.m. Sunday, until 10 a.m. Monday.

Roads will be closed to all non-essential travel, with exceptions for emergency vehicles such as police, fire, and ambulance.

New Jersey

Starting at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation will enforce travel restrictions for commercial vehicles on several Interstate highways, including I-76, I-78, I-80, I-195, I-280, I-287, I-295, I-676 and NJ Route 440- both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

This storm could likely be the worst since 1996 for the state.

Check back for updates as the storm intensifies.