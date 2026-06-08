Magnitude 6.1 earthquake reported near Cuba, shaking felt as far as Florida

CUBA - Residents in Florida have reported feeling shaking from a recent earthquake that occurred 91 miles off the coast of Puerto Esperanza, Cuba, on Monday afternoon.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck northwest Mantua, Cuba, prompting concern among residents, and shaking felt in Florida.

Most of the shaking occurred off the coast of the island country in the southern part of the Gulf of America.

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According to the National Weather Service in Miami, they received several reports of shaking across southwestern Florida.

Officials went on to note that there is no tsunami danger from the recent earthquake, given concerns about it occurring in the ocean.

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This graphic shows the shaking from an earthquake felt in Tampa, Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Residents as far away as 400 miles in Tampa felt the shaking from the brief but strong earthquake.

To put in perspective, the last earthquake felt in Florida was Nov. 11, 2024.

The earthquake is rare in terms of its location relative to the strength, according to the FOX Forecast Center. It's the strongest quake to strike within the waters of the Gulf since 1959, according to USGS records.

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Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this developing story.