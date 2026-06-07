Potentially record-high temps to roast over 100 million in major cities along the East Coast

Millions are expected to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year up and down the Interstate 95 corridor later this week.

As a powerful area of low pressure moves across central and southern Canada on Thursday and Friday, high pressure will be positioned off the East Coast.

As a result, the FOX Forecast Center said strong southerly winds will help draw heat and humidity all the way up to New England.

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Starting Thursday, a very moist airmass will move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where dew points that were once in the 50s will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

High temperatures will also surge to around 10 to 15 degrees above average for mid-June.

Potential record high temperatures on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



By Thursday and Friday afternoon, highs will reach the mid to even upper 90s for many cities from Richmond, Virginia, through Washington, D.C., and up into New York City.

Factoring in the humidity, it could feel more like the triple digits. If this trend holds, the National Weather Service may issue heat advisories or Extreme Heat Watches.

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Numerous record-high temperatures are also possible late this week.

On Friday alone, more than 40 record highs could be broken, including in cities such as Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. These cities could also see their hottest temperatures so far this year.

For an area like New York City, a high of 95 degrees on Thursday could be the warmest the city has been since July 30 of last year.

Forecast highs in Washington, D.C. over the next week.

(FOX Weather)



So will this summer-like pattern remain across the East Coast?

The answer is likely yes, through much of June at least, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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The Climate Prediction Center's eight to 14-day temperature outlook also indicates that above-average temperatures are likely across the entire East Coast.

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest on the heat in the Northeast.