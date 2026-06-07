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Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of the Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings

Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and numerous nearby islands have been placed under tsunami warnings.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
A notable magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island last night. Video from Kailua-Kona, 23 miles from the earthquake's epicenter, shows furniture rattling during the quake.  00:16

FILE: Earthquake shakes furniture in Hawaii

A notable magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island last night. Video from Kailua-Kona, 23 miles from the earthquake's epicenter, shows furniture rattling during the quake. 

Residents in the Philippines were rattled by a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake, triggering a tsunami warning across the region.

MAGNITUDE 3.8 EARTHQUAKE REPORTED JUST OUTSIDE LAS VEGAS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao, about 15 miles west-southwest of Burias, Philippines, at 6:37 p.m. EST (7:37 a.m. PHST).

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Philippines on Monday. 

(FOX Weather  / FOX Weather)

The earthquake had a depth of about 22 miles, a relatively shallow depth, causing many residents in the area to feel strong shaking.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines suspended all operations at General Santos City Airport, while Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced that classes were suspended in affected areas for the time being.

According to the USGS, the initial earthquake was severe and had an estimated intensity of VIII on the Mercalli intensity scale, meaning the shaking was intense, felt by everyone in the area and caused widespread alarm among residents.

Guam was placed under tsunami warnings after the earthquake struck. 

(FOX Weather  / FOX Weather)

Damage was reported as negligible in well-designed buildings, with some moderate damage to structures of substandard design or construction.

However, in poorly built structures, there were reports of partial collapse, including broken chimneys, damaged factory stacks and columns, collapsed boundary walls and heavy furniture being overturned.

Following the initial quake, there were 6 smaller aftershocks that occurred in the same area. The USGS reported aftershocks of magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 4.0. 

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The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that tsunami waves up to 10 feet were possible along the coasts of the Philippines, while waves up to 3 feet were possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Additionally, Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and numerous nearby islands were placed under tsunami warnings.

The USGS said there is no tsunami danger to the North American coast, including the U.S. and Canada, following the recent earthquake.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also reported that there was no threat to the Hawaii coast following the earthquake. 

Stick with Fox Weather as this situation continues to unfold.

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