Magnitude 3.8 earthquake reported just outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported just outside Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:48 p.m. on June 4, the earthquake occurred roughly 11 miles east of Sin City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS received more than 2,500 reports from individuals who said they felt shaking. According to the agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 7 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

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While Las Vegas doesn't match the earthquake hazard of Los Angeles or San Francisco, Sin City lies within an active fault region and faces a moderate seismic risk.

Las Vegas is crossed by and surrounded by several active faults, although it is not situated on a single major plate-boundary fault like California's San Andreas Fault.

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Instead, it lies within the Basin and Range Province, a geologic region where the Earth's crust is being stretched, creating numerous active normal and strike-slip faults.