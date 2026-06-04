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Magnitude 3.8 earthquake reported just outside Las Vegas

While Las Vegas doesn't match the earthquake hazard of Los Angeles or San Francisco, Sin City lies within an active fault region and faces a moderate seismic risk.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
The first significant surge of monsoonal moisture across southern Nevada on Tuesday led to what amounted to be chaos across the valley as near-hurricane force wind gusts toppled trees, damaged powerlines and was linked to at least one fire that killed several animals. 00:20

FILE: Las Vegas dust storm

The first significant surge of monsoonal moisture across southern Nevada on Tuesday led to what amounted to be chaos across the valley as near-hurricane force wind gusts toppled trees, damaged powerlines and was linked to at least one fire that killed several animals.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported just outside Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:48 p.m. on June 4, the earthquake occurred roughly 11 miles east of Sin City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Earthquake reported near Las Vegas, Nevada.

The USGS received more than 2,500 reports from individuals who said they felt shaking. According to the agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 7 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS FAULT LINES IN THE US IS OVERDUE AND THE IMPACTS COULD BE CATASTROPHIC

While Las Vegas doesn't match the earthquake hazard of Los Angeles or San Francisco, Sin City lies within an active fault region and faces a moderate seismic risk.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline, as viewed from the Goodyear blimp in town to provide aerial coverage for WrestleMania week, is seen on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Las Vegas is crossed by and surrounded by several active faults, although it is not situated on a single major plate-boundary fault like California's San Andreas Fault.

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Instead, it lies within the Basin and Range Province, a geologic region where the Earth's crust is being stretched, creating numerous active normal and strike-slip faults.

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