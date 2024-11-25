Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade route to be chilly, rainy this year

NEW YORK – The famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has dazzled countless people for nearly a century, and despite the threat of a winter storm in the Northeast on Thursday, preparations are well underway to continue the holiday tradition again this year.

The FOX Forecast Center said a Thanksgiving Day storm will be on the Big Apple’s doorstep as officials coordinate the parade on Thursday morning and as the last of the festive and fun balloons are inflated ahead of the parade’s start.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL WINTER STORM WEATHER TRACKER: LIVE MAPS, AIRPORT STATUS, FLIGHT DELAYS, FORECAST AND MORE

Rain is expected across the region on Thursday as the winter storm ramps up, and the winds won’t start to pick up until later on Thursday afternoon.

The FOX Forecast Center said rain totals on Thursday are likely to be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch but should fall over the course of 6-12 hours.

THE ONLY TIME THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE WAS CANCELED

Issues could arise if the storm moves through New York City earlier than expected, however. The FOX Forecast Center said the wind isn’t expected to pick up until the system moves offshore, ushering in colder temperatures and stronger winds.

The balloons featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are massive, and wind plays a critical role in parage logistics and safety measures.

The FOX Forecast Center expects light winds of about 5-10 mph with some higher gusts.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

And that’s good news for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the balloons floating above the streets of New York.

Winds of that strength may not seem like much, but controlling the balloons can become much more difficult as winds increase.

The iconic balloons can’t fly if sustained winds reach 23 mph and/or if gusts reach 34 mph.

So far, it looks like the winds will stay below those thresholds.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In 1997, winds tossed a balloon into a lamppost, causing it to crash to the ground and injuring a bystander. During the same parade, another balloon tore and deflated onto the street.