Los Angeles faces rare tornado threat Tuesday as storms sweep through California

LOS ANGELES – A powerful storm system racing into the West Coast will bring a rare threat of tornadoes to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has included Los Angeles in a Level 1 risk area – the lowest of the agency’s five-level scale.

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

"An isolated tornado and wind-damage threat will be possible Tuesday morning through midday along the coast in southern California," SPC forecasters wrote in their discussion of the threat.

According to an analysis by the FOX Forecast Center, this is the first time Los Angeles proper has been in a tornado risk zone since February 2023.

While uncommon, tornadoes do happen in the Los Angeles area. Most recently, a small one was reported in Los Angeles County in April. In 2023, the strongest tornado to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years damaged several buildings in Montbello and injured one person.

Flooding also a threat

Severe weather is not the only threat from the storms expected to rip across California on Tuesday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed the Los Angeles area in a Level 2 risk zone out of a possible four levels on the agency's scale.

The flash flooding outlook for California.

Heavy rain on the order of 1-4 inches could lead to flash flooding in some places, especially in areas most susceptible to the threat such as burn scars.

The worst of the weather should be north and east of Southern California by Tuesday evening.