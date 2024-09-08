Search
Tropical disturbance 91L tracker: Spaghetti models, forecast, live conditions and more

Here are live maps from the FOX Forecast Center to help you track Invest 91L and its potential impacts to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Tropical storm expected to form in Gulf of Mexico within days

The National Hurricane Center says Invest 91L, which has been swirling in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, is likely to become a tropical storm in the next day or two putting millions of people along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida on alert for potential impacts.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico dubbed Invest 91L has millions along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts on alert as the system is likely to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane this week as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated the tropical disturbance as Invest 91L, which allows the agency to run additional computer models to calculate potential storm development and its track.

Here are maps from the FOX Forecast Center to help you track Invest 91L and its potential impacts.

Where is Invest 91L?

Invest 91L location and information.
(FOX Weather)

 

What do spaghetti models show?

Invest 91L spaghetti models.
(FOX Weather)

 
