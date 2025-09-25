Live Tropical Storm Humberto Tracker: Spaghetti plots, forecast cones, satellite imagery and more
The tropical Atlantic Basin is buzzing with activity, as Tropical Storm Humberto is gaining strength while spinning across the Atlantic. Forecasters said it will likely become a hurricane in the next day or so, and then "rapidly intensify" into a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger).
TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO COULD RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO MAJOR CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE THIS WEEKEND
Get the latest on Humberto with these frequently updated maps:
Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto - Where is Tropical Storm Humberto?
What is the forecast cone for Humberto?
What is the forecast intensity for Humberto?
Tropical Storm Humberto spaghetti model plot
Tropical Storm Humberto ensemble forecast plot
