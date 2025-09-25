Search
Live Tropical Storm Humberto Tracker: Spaghetti plots, forecast cones, satellite imagery and more

Forecasters said it will likely become a hurricane in the next day or so, and then "rapidly intensify" into a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger).

The tropical Atlantic Basin is buzzing with activity, and forecasters say Tropical Storm Humberto could become a hurricane then rapidly intensify into a major hurricane over the weekend or early next week. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross takes a deep dive into Humberto, as well as other tropical trouble, on Sept, 25, 2025.

The tropical Atlantic Basin is buzzing with activity, as Tropical Storm Humberto is gaining strength while spinning across the Atlantic.  Forecasters said it will likely become a hurricane in the next day or so, and then "rapidly intensify" into a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger).

TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO COULD RAPIDLY INTENSIFY INTO MAJOR CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE THIS WEEKEND

Get the latest on Humberto with these frequently updated maps:

Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto - Where is Tropical Storm Humberto?

Latest on Humberto
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast cone for Humberto?

Humberto Forecast Track
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast intensity for Humberto?

Humberto Forecast Intensity Plot
(FOX Weather)

 

Tropical Storm Humberto spaghetti model plot

Humberto Spaghetti Model Plot
(FOX Weather)

 

Tropical Storm Humberto ensemble forecast plot

Humberto Ensemble Model Plot
(FOX Weather)

 
