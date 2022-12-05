Listen: The eerie sounds of a frozen Lake Superior beginning to crack

ASHLAND, Wis. – The surreal sounds emanating from icy waters Sunday might have turned Lake Superior into "Lake Eerie."

Large sheets of ice cracked on the lake in Ashland, Wisconsin, as cold weather moved across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota over the weekend.

Lake water temperatures are around 41 degrees, according to NOAA, but air temperatures in Ashland have been well below freezing since late Friday, dropping into single digits Saturday night.

Local photographer Cheryl Koval braved wind chills dipping as cold as minus 9 degrees to get the video of the icy shores as loud and frequent cracking of the ice can be heard.

And ice will be a frequent feature of the lake for a while. Temperatures are not expected to climb back above freezing in the area until maybe the weekend, with lows expected to fall into the teens and single digits.