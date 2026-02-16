Search
Video: Lightning strike causes wind turbine fire in Texas

The strike caused the rotor of the Stephen County turbine to break off and continue to burn on the ground.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
BRECKENRIDGE, Tex. - A wind turbine in Breckenridge, Texas, caught fire on Saturday after being struck by lightning.

The strike caused the rotor of the Stephen County turbine to break off and continue to burn on the ground.

Footage from the Breckenridge Fire Department showed thick black smoke rising into the sky from the site.

The turbine was part of the La Casa wind farm, which operates dozens of turbines in the area.

Local media reported that no injuries were sustained.

Severe weather threats continue across Southeast, tornadoes possible

Over the weekend, severe weather impacted the Southeast region, ushering in heavy rain, gusty winds, thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Reports of extensive damage were reported across multiple areas. In Port Barre, Louisiana, there was a report of a caved roof, and part of another roof was removed from a home.

Deweyville United Pentecostal Church suffered damage when a line of storms blew across Southeast Texas on Feb. 14.

Deweyville United Pentecostal Church suffered damage when a line of storms blew across Southeast Texas on Feb. 14.

(Constable Howie M. Wonders/Facebook)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, as of Monday morning, at least 12 tornadoes were confirmed across three states; Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

In response to the storms, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency.

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to severe storms anticipated this weekend," Gov. Abbott said. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate all necessary resources to assist Texas communities ahead of potential severe weather. Texans are urged to surveil road conditions before traveling, remain weather-aware, and have a plan in place in case of emergency."

