Weather News
See it: Large waves batter Lake Michigan pier as 50 mph winds roar ashore

Video taken from St. Joseph, Michigan, shows roaring winds and intense waves slamming the pier as a multi-day lake-effect storm system plagues the Great Lakes.

Massive waves were seen slamming into a pier on Lake Michigan on Tuesday, as weather warnings were set in place for the area.

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. – Lake Michigan is home to stunning views year-round for avid travelers in the U.S. Although if you visit this time of year, chances are you will encounter some rough weather.

That was the case Tuesday for visitors who braved the eastern shores of the lake.

Footage taken by Nate’s Dronography shows the intense winds roaring as they lashed the pier, helping fuel the waves swirling, overflowing, and crashing along the dock in Saint Joseph, Michigan.

Waves crash ashore in St. Joseph, Michigan

Waves crash ashore in St. Joseph, Michigan on Oct. 21, 2025.

(Nate’s Dronography via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The angry seas were fueled by steady wind gusts of 40-50 mph, with a peak gust of 51 mph.

"Listen to Lake Michigan’s roar! Insane waves slamming the South Pier beacon today. The seasons are changing," Nate Voytovick told Storyful.

LONG-DURATION LAKE-EFFECT RAIN EVENT UNFOLDS ACROSS GREAT LAKES

The strong winds come amid a long-duration, lake-effect wind event that is expected to slam the Great Lakes for several days.

A stubborn low-pressure system over the Great Lakes region will trigger the development of lake-effect rain bands and maintain gusty winds on the eastern sides of lakes Michigan, Erie and Ontario and the southern side of Lake Superior.

The NWS has warned of a continued threat of gusty winds exceeding 40 mph along with thunderstorms, heavy rains and small hail through Wednesday.

