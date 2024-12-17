Fog leads to numerous crashes on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway outside New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in Louisiana has been shut down in both directions after fog is believed to have caused numerous crashes Tuesday morning.

According to a report from FOX 8, between 40 and 50 vehicles are believed to have been involved, and multiple people were said to have been injured.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that significant traffic delays were expected, and drivers were told to consider another route while work to clear the debris continued into Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service office in New Orleans said there had been areas of fog in locations along and east of Interstate 55, including coastal communities in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Forecasters urged caution for those traveling before the fog was expected to dissipate later Tuesday.

Video from the scene showed several cars that had crashed, with many of those that were involved suffering significant damage.

Officials said they expect the causeway to remain closed until later Tuesday afternoon.

Stay with FOX Weather for updates on this breaking news story.