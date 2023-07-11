Johannesburg, South Africa, gets first snow in more than a decade: 'It's just amazing'

Snow fell Monday in Johannesburg for the first time in more than a decade, giving some children their first snow experience of their lives. (Video courtesy: Reuters)
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa –While much of the U.S. sweats in unrelenting record heat, South Africa is experiencing the other end of the scale: a rare snowfall.
As the Southern Hemisphere sits in the heart of winter, Johannesburg picked up snow for the first time in more than a decade Monday. Its last recorded snowfall was in August 2012, according to data from Iowa State University's Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
Cold temperature warnings issued by the South African Weather Service on July 10, 2023.
(FOX Weather)
"It’s something that doesn't happen each and every time," Amos Chapoto told Reuters. "It’s just amazing; the weather looks beautiful, you know."
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: A view of a snow-covered streets during snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: An aerial view of a snow-covered streets during snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: A woman walks on a street during a snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A man stands on a snowy plaza in front of an office building in Johannesburg on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: An aerial view of a snow-covered ground during snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: A woman walks on a street during a snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A man leads a horse as snow falls in Delta Park, Johannesburg, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
A man walks past the plaza in front of an office building following snow fall, in Johannesburg on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: A child enjoys the snow after a snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: People enjoy the snow after a snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Gabriel Sussman gestures as snow falls in Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: Children enjoy the snow after a snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: A view of a snow-covered streets during snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A man leads horses as snow falls in Delta Park, Johannesburg, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
A man walks on a pathway as snow falls in Delta Park, Johannesburg, on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)
For many children, it was the first time they had ever seen snow.
"I would maybe do things we used to see in cartoons," student Makondelela Mutchia said to Reuters. "Making snow angels and whatnot."
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 10: People enjoy the snow after a snowfall in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A fairly potent and strong cold front swung through the region Sunday, bringing unseasonably cold air into the region for snow, according to the FOX Forecast Center.