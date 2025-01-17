Trump's Inauguration Day swearing in ceremony to be moved indoors due to bitter temperatures from polar vortex

WASHINGTON – With temperatures expected to be among the coldest Inauguration Day in decades, officials have decided to move the swearing-in ceremony inside.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for his second term at noon ET Monday, and the FOX Forecast Center expects temperatures to be well below average when he takes the oath of office.

Frigid arctic air caused by the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging for millions of Americans, especially the ones planning to attend the Inauguration Day ceremony in Washington.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. "We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

The last time the ceremony was moved inside was for Ronald Reagan in 1985, also due to extremely cold temperatures.

Also, William H. Taft's inauguration was also moved in 1909 to the Senate Chamber due to a blizzard. That day, nearly 10 inches of snow fell on Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.