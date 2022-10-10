Search

Dozens dead after Julia pummels Central America, Mexico with torrential rain, flooding

Julia came ashore early Sunday morning near Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of about 85 mph.

The death toll is rising in Central America after then-Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning and brought with it strong winds and torrential rain.

Trees have been brought down, and buildings were destroyed as the storm spun across the region and reemerged in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.

Torrential rain also led to major flooding, prompting several rescues of people trapped by the fast-moving floodwaters.

  • Members of the Salvadoran armed forces walk in the area where five soldiers were killed by a landslide following the passage of Tropical Storm Julia, in Comasagua, El Salvador, on October 10, 2022. - Julia was downgraded to a tropical depression after leaving six people dead in El Salvador and Honduras and flooding and property damage in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Panama.
    Members of the Salvadoran armed forces walk in the area where five soldiers were killed by a landslide following the passage of Tropical Storm Julia, in Comasagua, El Salvador, on October 10, 2022. - Julia was downgraded to a tropical depression after leaving six people dead in El Salvador and Honduras and flooding and property damage in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Panama. (MARVIN RECINOS/AFP)

  • Residents look at the Chamelecon river that threatens to overflow in the municipality of La Lima, department of Cortes, Honduras, due to the rains left by Tropical Storm Julia on October 9, 2022. - Julia was expected to emerge off the Pacific coast by Sunday evening, then "move very near to and parallel to the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala tonight and Monday", the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.
    Residents look at the Chamelecon river that threatens to overflow in the municipality of La Lima, department of Cortes, Honduras, due to the rains left by Tropical Storm Julia on October 9, 2022. - Julia was expected to emerge off the Pacific coast by Sunday evening, then "move very near to and parallel to the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala tonight and Monday", the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. (WENDELL ESCOTO/AFP)

  • Nicaragua's National Police members try to prune fallen trees following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America.
    Nicaragua's National Police members try to prune fallen trees following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America. (OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP)

  • A police vehicle drives in a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America.
    A police vehicle drives in a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America. (OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP)

  • Fishermen look at their sunken boats after Hurricane Julia hit the town of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America.
    Fishermen look at their sunken boats after Hurricane Julia hit the town of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America. (OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP)

  • Residents ride on motorbike in a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America.
    Residents ride on motorbike in a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Julia in the town of Bluefields, on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on October 9, 2022. - Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America. (OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP)

The Associated Press is reporting at least 28 deaths as a direct or indirect result of Julia, including five people in Guatemala who were buried inside a house when the hillside collapsed in Alta Verapaz province.

Nine people, including a soldier, are also among the dead in Guatemala's Huehuetenango province near Mexico, according to the AP, as well as five Salvadorian soldiers that died when a wall collapsed at a house where they were seeking refuge from the storm in the town of Comasagua, El Salvador.

CENTRAL AMERICA IS PRONE TO HURRICANE DISASTERS

Julia came ashore early Sunday morning near Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of about 85 mph.

Several inches of rain fell across Venezuela and Columbia in South America as the tropical system spun across the southern Caribbean Sea, and heavy rain was also reported in Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala in Central America.

A video from the Guatemalan Red Cross showed workers helping a young boy walk through the fast-moving water as the heavy rain continued to pound the region.

It also showed the destruction left behind by the swift-moving floodwaters, heavy rain and strong winds.

Before making landfall in Central America, Julia brought heavy rain to Venezuela and Columbia.

A drone video recorded in Tejerias, Venezuela, showed the destruction there once the floodwaters began to recede.

It showed mud covering the streets and buildings while residents walked among the debris to clean up the damage that had been left behind.

Julia completes rare crossover from Atlantic to Pacific

Recent crossovers from the Atlantic Basin to the Eastern Pacific.

Recent crossovers from the Atlantic Basin to the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)

Julia performed what few tropical cyclones ever accomplish – maintaining the same name in two ocean basins and giving the Eastern Pacific two "J"-named storms during the 2022 hurricane season.

After making landfall as an Atlantic Basin hurricane on the Nicaraguan coast Sunday, Julia traveled across Central America and later emerged over the Eastern Pacific near the coast of El Salvador while maintaining at least tropical storm strength and, therefore, keeping the name "Julia."

This is the second time a storm has completed the rare Atlantic-to-Pacific crossover this season. Back in July, Bonnie made landfall as a tropical storm along Nicaragua's coast and emerged over the Eastern Pacific the following day. That means the Eastern Pacific also had two "B"-named storms during the 2022 hurricane season.

