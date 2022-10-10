Dozens dead after Julia pummels Central America, Mexico with torrential rain, flooding

The death toll is rising in Central America after then-Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning and brought with it strong winds and torrential rain.

Trees have been brought down, and buildings were destroyed as the storm spun across the region and reemerged in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.

Torrential rain also led to major flooding, prompting several rescues of people trapped by the fast-moving floodwaters.

The Associated Press is reporting at least 28 deaths as a direct or indirect result of Julia, including five people in Guatemala who were buried inside a house when the hillside collapsed in Alta Verapaz province.

Nine people, including a soldier, are also among the dead in Guatemala's Huehuetenango province near Mexico, according to the AP, as well as five Salvadorian soldiers that died when a wall collapsed at a house where they were seeking refuge from the storm in the town of Comasagua, El Salvador.

Julia came ashore early Sunday morning near Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of about 85 mph.

Several inches of rain fell across Venezuela and Columbia in South America as the tropical system spun across the southern Caribbean Sea, and heavy rain was also reported in Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala in Central America.

A video from the Guatemalan Red Cross showed workers helping a young boy walk through the fast-moving water as the heavy rain continued to pound the region.

It also showed the destruction left behind by the swift-moving floodwaters, heavy rain and strong winds.

Before making landfall in Central America, Julia brought heavy rain to Venezuela and Columbia.

A drone video recorded in Tejerias, Venezuela, showed the destruction there once the floodwaters began to recede.

It showed mud covering the streets and buildings while residents walked among the debris to clean up the damage that had been left behind.

Julia completes rare crossover from Atlantic to Pacific

Julia performed what few tropical cyclones ever accomplish – maintaining the same name in two ocean basins and giving the Eastern Pacific two "J"-named storms during the 2022 hurricane season.

After making landfall as an Atlantic Basin hurricane on the Nicaraguan coast Sunday, Julia traveled across Central America and later emerged over the Eastern Pacific near the coast of El Salvador while maintaining at least tropical storm strength and, therefore, keeping the name "Julia."