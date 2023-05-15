90-mile-long ice jam in rural Alaska brings near-record flooding to several towns along Yukon River

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declared a disaster in several communities due to ongoing flooding along the Yukon River caused by a massive ice jam.

The NWS in Fairbanks said warmer temperatures across the eastern Interior, combined with an above-normal snowpack in the higher elevations, have caused a significant increase in snowmelt.

"Runoff into rivers south of the Brooks Range is causing water levels to rise and breakup to begin on many rivers," the NWS said in a Special Weather Statement. "Local ice jams may form and result in elevated water levels."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Flood Watches due to a massive ice jam are in effect along the Yukon River from the Bridge upstream to Fort Yukon, the NWS said, through at least Tuesday morning.

Impacts could range from minor to major flooding, the NWS added, with ice pushing overbank and moving onshore along the river.

"The possibility of ice jam flooding is expected to move downstream to Beaver on Monday and into Stevens Village and the Yukon River Bridge on Monday night and Tuesday," the NWS said.

A Flood Warning for low-lying areas also remains in effect along the Yukon River near Fort Yukon until Monday evening.

Forecasters said flooding is ongoing in areas such as Tribal Hall, and water levels could continue to rise, and flooding could worsen as the day continues.

The water is expected to remain high until the ice jam is released, the NWS added.

Major flooding had been reported in the rural community of Circle on Saturday night due to an ice jam, and the NWS released photos from the River Watch team on Sunday after the water began to recede.

"Our thoughts go out to those that have lost their homes or property during this devastating flood," the NWS said in a tweet.

The only river gauge in the area is located in Eagle, Alaska - 110 miles away from Circle, and has shown the effects of the ice jam as of Monday morning.

The river crested at 45.76 feet on May 13. However, water leaves have been dropping, and a recording of 43.12 feet was reported on Monday.

Because of the flooding, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced in a tweet that Dunleavy declared a disaster due to the flooding in Eagle, Circle, Glennallen and Crooked Creek.

According to the NWS, ice jams can develop near river bends, mouths of tributaries, points where the river slope decreases, downstream of dams and upstream of bridges or obstructions. Water that is held back can cause flooding upstream. And if there's a break, flooding is possible downstream.

The NWS said it takes, on average, three to five consecutive days with temperatures in the 40s to typically create enough melting to cause the ice breakup on rivers and streams.