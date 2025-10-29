Hurricane Melissa makes second landfall in Cuba after lashing Jamaica with catastrophic flooding, brutal winds

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Destructive Hurricane Melissa made its second landfall early Wednesday morning, this time blasting portions of eastern Cuba with damaging winds and flooding rain just hours after devastating Jamaica as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall just after 3 a.m. ET near Chivirico, Cuba, as a powerful Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. The major hurricane immediately began to weaken after making its second landfall, but forecasters warn that the storm's fury will continue as it spins across the island.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 22

prev next Image 2 of 22

prev next Image 3 of 22

prev next Image 4 of 22

prev next Image 5 of 22

prev next Image 6 of 22

prev next Image 7 of 22

prev next Image 8 of 22

prev next Image 9 of 22

prev next Image 10 of 22

prev next Image 11 of 22

prev next Image 12 of 22

prev next Image 13 of 22

prev next Image 14 of 22

prev next Image 15 of 22

prev next Image 16 of 22

prev next Image 17 of 22

prev next Image 18 of 22

prev next Image 19 of 22

prev next Image 20 of 22

prev next Image 21 of 22

prev Image 22 of 22

"Life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and landslides, and extremely dangerous hurricane winds are ongoing this morning," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "Remain in a safe shelter."

The historic hurricane will move into the Atlantic and impact the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and eventually Bermuda with vicious conditions. Residents across Jamaica are starting to emerge from their shelters to begin cleanup and recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster.

Before slamming into Cuba on Wednesday, millions of people across Jamaica had to endure the catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Melissa as it approached the southwestern coast of the island.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Hurricane Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, around 1 p.m. Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph. Hurricane Melissa is now the third-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, and is tied for the strongest landfalling hurricane on record.

Black River, not far from where landfall occurred, experienced extreme winds from the storm that peeled away roofs and sent debris flying through the air like missiles.

A video shared from the area showed residents taking refuge at a local police station, trying to stay safe as the hurricane was devastating the island.

SEE IT: POWERFUL WINDS RATTLE JAMAICA LIVE CAMERA AS MONSTER CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MELISSA APROACHES

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has been on the ground in Jamaica since last week covering preparations and the historic landfall on Tuesday.

He, too, experienced the extreme weather conditions that Hurricane Melissa was producing.

Ray and his team were seeking shelter inside a home in St. Ann Parish, located along the coast in north-central Jamaica.

A video shared by the team showed the moment when Hurricane Melissa’s fierce winds blew out windows, sending shards of glass flying throughout the interior of the structure.

As Ray and the team were trying to find a safer spot inside the home, sounds of more glass shattering could be heard, as well as the roar from the winds battering the region outside.

CROCODILES COULD INVADE JAMAICAN NEIGHBORHOODS IN WAKE OF HURRICANE MELISSA FLOODING

By Tuesday evening, Ray and the FOX Weather crew were facing some of Melissa's worst. Surrounded by horizontal rain and extreme gusts, Ray wore protective gear. He said the rain felt like pellets on his skin and the wind sounded like a train.

"I'm standing in mud, quite literally, right now, and everywhere I look, including the mountainside up there, it's just ripping," Ray said. "I mean, trees are kind of on their sides at this point, and rain is whipping through this community here."

Fears are growing that this could become a disaster Jamaica has never seen before.

"We hope that Kingston stays in place, the capital, about a million people live there, because that airport will be a lifeline for aid to come in here and also to get people off of this Island," Ray said.

Melissa is the first landfall of a Category 5 hurricane since Hurricane Dorian struck the northwestern Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019.

Jamaica declared a disaster area

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the island a disaster area in the wake of the historic storm and renewed an order to prevent price gouging.

"Our country has been ravaged by Hurricane Melissa, but we will rebuild, and we will do so even better than before," Holness said in a post on Facebook.

Holness also encouraged his residents to remain hopeful in the wake of the storm.

"I know many, especially those in the worst affected parishes are feeling disheartened," he continued. "Your homes may have been damaged or destroyed, and your communities and towns may no longer look the same. I know your pain, and I feel your loss."

Holness went on to say that the government was "mobilizing quickly" to start recovery and relief operations.

For days, Jamaica’s government had been warning its residents and visitors to make preparations ahead of the monster storm’s landfall, and people were rushing to stock up on food and water to sustain them through what will likely be long-duration power and communication outages due to the storm's ferocious impacts.

So far, no additional deaths have been reported in Jamaica. But at least three people were killed ahead of the storm, and several injuries were also reported.

"I’m very sad to say that over the past few days in preparation of the storm, we’ve had three deaths," Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. the Hon. Chrisopher Tufton, MP, said. "Three deaths linked to cutting down of trees. And in one instance, electrocution because of or due to the cutting down of a tree."

In terms of injuries, Tufton said most were due to people falling from trees or rooftops, car crashes and one person who was walking through water and had "a nail penetrate their skin."