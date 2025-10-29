Hurricane Melissa makes second landfall in Cuba after lashing Jamaica with catastrophic flooding, brutal winds
Hurricane Melissa made landfall just after 3 a.m. ET near Chivirico, Cuba, as a powerful Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. The major hurricane immediately began to weaken after making its second landfall, but forecasters warn that the storm's fury will continue as it spins across the island.
Hurricane Melissa made its second landfall in Cuba on Wednesday morning just hours after slamming into Jamaica as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. FOX Weather Meteorologists Craig Herrera and Haley Meier break down the latest forecast on Oct. 29, 2025.
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Destructive Hurricane Melissa made its second landfall early Wednesday morning, this time blasting portions of eastern Cuba with damaging winds and flooding rain just hours after devastating Jamaica as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record.
Hurricane Melissa made landfall just after 3 a.m. ET near Chivirico, Cuba, as a powerful Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. The major hurricane immediately began to weaken after making its second landfall, but forecasters warn that the storm's fury will continue as it spins across the island.
A torn off roof is seen in St. Catherine, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
Roofing peels back on home in Black River, Jamaica.
"Life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and landslides, and extremely dangerous hurricane winds are ongoing this morning," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "Remain in a safe shelter."
The historic hurricane will move into the Atlantic and impact the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and eventually Bermuda with vicious conditions. Residents across Jamaica are starting to emerge from their shelters to begin cleanup and recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster.
Before slamming into Cuba on Wednesday, millions of people across Jamaica had to endure the catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Melissa as it approached the southwestern coast of the island.
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is facing the intense winds and rain bands from Hurricane Melissa after the major hurricane made landfall in Jamaica.
By Tuesday evening, Ray and the FOX Weather crew were facing some of Melissa's worst. Surrounded by horizontal rain and extreme gusts, Ray wore protective gear. He said the rain felt like pellets on his skin and the wind sounded like a train.
"I'm standing in mud, quite literally, right now, and everywhere I look, including the mountainside up there, it's just ripping," Ray said. "I mean, trees are kind of on their sides at this point, and rain is whipping through this community here."
Fears are growing that this could become a disaster Jamaica has never seen before.
"We hope that Kingston stays in place, the capital, about a million people live there, because that airport will be a lifeline for aid to come in here and also to get people off of this Island," Ray said.
Melissa is the first landfall of a Category 5 hurricane since Hurricane Dorian struck the northwestern Bahamas on Sept. 1, 2019.
Powerful winds from Hurricane Melissa blasted Mandeville, Jamaica near the center of the island on Tuesday.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the island a disaster area in the wake of the historic storm and renewed an order to prevent price gouging.
"Our country has been ravaged by Hurricane Melissa, but we will rebuild, and we will do so even better than before," Holness said in a post on Facebook.
Holness also encouraged his residents to remain hopeful in the wake of the storm.
"I know many, especially those in the worst affected parishes are feeling disheartened," he continued. "Your homes may have been damaged or destroyed, and your communities and towns may no longer look the same. I know your pain, and I feel your loss."
Holness went on to say that the government was "mobilizing quickly" to start recovery and relief operations.
For days, Jamaica’s government had been warning its residents and visitors to make preparations ahead of the monster storm’s landfall, and people were rushing to stock up on food and water to sustain them through what will likely be long-duration power and communication outages due to the storm's ferocious impacts.
So far, no additional deaths have been reported in Jamaica. But at least three people were killed ahead of the storm, and several injuries were also reported.
"I’m very sad to say that over the past few days in preparation of the storm, we’ve had three deaths," Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. the Hon. Chrisopher Tufton, MP, said. "Three deaths linked to cutting down of trees. And in one instance, electrocution because of or due to the cutting down of a tree."
In terms of injuries, Tufton said most were due to people falling from trees or rooftops, car crashes and one person who was walking through water and had "a nail penetrate their skin."