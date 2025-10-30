Hurricane Melissa death toll climbs as Jamaicans plead for food, water during recovery efforts

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The death toll in the wake of Hurricane Melissa continues to rise after the catastrophic and historic hurricane tore paths of destruction across the Caribbean, making destructive landfalls in both Jamaica and Cuba over the past few days.

Communications remain unreliable across many areas after the storm damaged critical infrastructure, but reports of fatalities are starting to climb.

According to reports, the mayor of Petit-Grove in southern Haiti said at least 25 people were killed after a flooded river overflowed its banks and sent water rushing into communities. Three other deaths were also announced by local officials.

In Jamaica, three people were killed while preparing for Hurricane Melissa’s impacts last week. However, the Minister of Local Government and Community Development said at least four people were confirmed dead in St. Elizabeth Parish due to direct impacts by Hurricane Melissa.

"I’m saddened to announce that four persons – three men and one woman – have been confirmed dead by the police in St. Elizabeth," Minister Desmond McKenzie said in a statement. "They were discovered after being washed up by the flood waters generated by the hurricane."

McKenzie said all indications showed that these were "direct victims of the hurricane" and hopes there will be no additional deaths.

At least one death was also reported in the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Melissa moved close to Hispaniola last weekend.

Jamaica residents plead for help as Hurricane Melissa recovery operations continue

Ferocious winds and flooding rain lashed Jamaica before, during and after the hurricane, and as millions of residents across the island emerge from their shelters to get a better look at the devastation, it has become clear that many parishes in Jamaica need help.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has been on the ground in Jamaica since before the storm made its historic landfall on the island and has been speaking with residents in areas where the destruction is unimaginable.

Ray was in Catherine Hall in Montego Bay along the country’s northwestern coast on Wednesday and provided a firsthand look at what the storm did to the region.

Mud lines the streets as dazed residents trudge through the thick slurry to look to see what’s left of their homes and to try and locate loved ones who haven’t been seen or heard from since the storm.

"Three children I rescued last night," one woman told Ray. "Their parents just flung them over the wall to me."

She told Ray that the water was rising fast as Hurricane Melissa was ravaging the area, and their parents would rather them be safe while they stay in the floodwaters.

"I took the kids in there in my house now," she said. "I don’t know where the parents are."

She said those children she helped to rescue are safe.

And supplies are running out – fast.

As Ray was looking at the damage, another woman said they desperately needed food and water.

"That’s one of the biggest things," she said. "If we can get some food and water right now, because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t have running water. It’s crazy."

Airports to resume operations allowing for relief flights to land

Ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic landfall, the government of Jamaica told its residents to gather supplies and prepare for the monster storm’s onslaught.

And while residents were preparing for impact, so, too, were government officials. Teams were on standby and resources were prepositioned across Jamaica, and officials closed the island’s airports and seaports ahead of landfall.

Travel to and from the island was halted.

As the record-breaking hurricane sliced across Jamaica, its winds proved to be too much for some airports to handle, and significant damage was reported.

Jamaica’s Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, the Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that while no significant damage was reported at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, the same couldn’t be said for Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

Major damage had been reported at some gates while others received minimal damage and would require less repair work to function properly.

Vaz announced on X that the first relief flight was set to land at Norman Manley International Airport around 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, with the first commercial flight expected to land on Thursday morning.

Commercial flights were also expected to resume at Ian Flemming International Airport on Thursday morning.

However, since the situation at Sangster International Airport is more fluid, only relief flights are expected to commence on Thursday, while there’s no known time at which commercial flights would resume.

Significant damage reported across Jamaica

As residents in Jamaica get a better look at the devastation, they’re being forced to carefully navigate the piles of destroyed homes, utility poles and other debris that litters the streets and landscape.

Jamaica’s Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda, was among the government officials who were helping clear debris and meet with residents.

"The damage in St. Ann is worse than we had hoped," he said in a Facebook post. "We have started our community tours and relief efforts."

He said the community of Windsor was "in bad shape" and would work with residents to make sure they had somewhere safe to stay.

"Through it all their strength gives me strength," he said.

Offers for aid have been coming in from across the region, including the U.S.

In a post on X early Wednesday morning, the Department of State said it would deploy a regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and activate U.S.-based Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams to help with recovery efforts.

The U.S. Embassy in Jamaica also released a statement and said that Pres. Donald Trump had authorized the "immediate U.S. response."

"Within hours, (Secretary of State Marco Rubio) deployed a regional Disaster Assistance Response Team, including urban search-and-rescue teams, to assess needs and provide search and recovery assistance," the Embassy wrote in a statement.

Officials said that the State Department has been collaborating with United Nations agencies as well as other officials and organizations to deliver much-needed food, water, medical supplies, hygiene kits, temporary shelters and search and rescue support.

Prior to Hurricane Melissa's landfall, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the island a disaster area in the wake of the historic storm and renewed an order to prevent price gouging.

On Wednesday morning, Holness announced that Jamaica had been given the all clear.

Utility companies were then able to begin power restoration efforts, and crews from critical infrastructure like Jamaica Public Service, the National Water Commission and telecommunication providers were advised to mobilize immediately to begin recovery efforts.

Officials from JPS said those restoration efforts will likely take some time.

"We know you're waiting for power, and we know that wait is hard," the company said. "Right now, hundreds of our crews are deployed across Jamaica doing critical damage assessment."

That assessment, officials said, would break down what needs to be fixed and how long repairs would realistically take.

"Yes, it takes time," the company said. "But here's why it matters: We need to see the full picture so we can plan for the work ahead and to give you real answers about when your area will be restored."