Crocodiles could invade Jamaican neighborhoods in wake of Hurricane Melissa flooding, officials warn

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As the record-breaking Hurricane Melissa brings destructive winds, torrential rain and aggressive storm surge across Jamaica, widespread flooding has Jamaican officials warning of another dangerous and unusual threat: crocodiles.

Jamaica's South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), which covers Kingston, Saint Andrew, Saint Thomas and Saint Catherine, issued a notice warning those enduring the destructive effects of one the most powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic basin to make landfall in 90 years, that the extreme flooding could displace Jamaica's crocodile population.

WATCH: HURRICANE MELISSA PEELS BACK ROOFS FROM HOMES IN BLACK RIVER, JAMAICA

Rising water levels in Jamaica's rivers, gullies and swamps could displace the crocodiles from their natural habitats, inviting the ancient carnivores to move to residential areas in search of dry grounds.

SEHRA warned residents and visitors that are hunkered down near and around the natural habitats of Jamaica's crocodiles to exercise caution, remain vigilant and avoid floodwaters.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, parts of Jamaica's south coast are forecast to see water levels up to 13 feet above the normal high tide, while in other locations throughout Jamaica the surge won’t be that high, but will still pose a severe danger.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting 15-30 inches of rain, with some areas receiving up to 40 inches, most of which will fall across a two-day period. Jamaica’s mountainous terrain will enhance rainfall from the deep tropical moisture drawn over the island by Melissa’s circulation.

According to Jamaica's National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), the agency responsible for protecting Jamaica's endangered crocodile population, the American crocodile is the only crocodile species present in Jamaica. Jamaica's crocodile population is protected by law and has a historical, biological and economic importance in the country, the NEPA said.

SEHRA urged Jamaicans to avoid wading or playing in flooded areas and to keep children and pets away from floodwaters.

Throughout Jamaica, a number of wildlife sanctuaries and safari tours across Jamaica house endangered crocodiles, including Jamaica Swamp Safari in Falmouth, which is closed until further notice. Falmouth, the capital city of the Trelawny Parish, sits east of Montego Bay.