Hurricane Watch in effect for Cancun as Beryl takes aim at Yucatan Peninsula

CANCUN, Mexico — The popular resort towns of Cancun and Cozumel are among areas under a Hurricane Watch as Hurricane Beryl sets its sights on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

While Beryl crashed into the Windward Islands as a strong Category 4 storm and is threatening Jamaica at similar levels Wednesday, the storm is expected to encounter a bit more of a hostile atmospheric environment as it swirls west across the Caribbean Sea, sapping some of its power.

Still, Beryl is currently forecast to be a strong Category 2 storm with peak wind gusts of 100-105 mph near the storm center when it comes ashore on the Yucatán Peninsula with wind, rain and storm surge impacts arriving as early as late Thursday and lasting well into Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest forecast cone does bring the storm into the peninsula just to the south of Cancun, but that would put the city on the stronger, northern side of the hurricane where onshore winds would increase the threat of damaging storm surge.

Current projections from the NHC predict a storm surge of 3-5 feet within the Hurricane Watch area, along with 2-6 inches of rain that could trigger its own flash flooding.

Conditions should improve late Friday into Saturday as Beryl moves out into the Bay of Campeche.