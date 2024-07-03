Hurricane Watch in effect for Cancun as Beryl takes aim at Yucatan Peninsula
Hurricane Beryl is currently forecast to be a strong Category 2 storm with peak wind gusts of 100-105 mph near the storm center when it comes ashore on the Yucatan Peninsula with wind, rain and storm surge impacts arriving as early as late Thursday
Hurriacne Beryl continues its trek west across the Caribbean Sea eventually heading toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and popular tourism travel spots.
CANCUN, Mexico — The popular resort towns of Cancun and Cozumel are among areas under a Hurricane Watch as Hurricane Beryl sets its sights on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
While Beryl crashed into the Windward Islands as a strong Category 4 storm and is threatening Jamaica at similar levels Wednesday, the storm is expected to encounter a bit more of a hostile atmospheric environment as it swirls west across the Caribbean Sea, sapping some of its power.
Still, Beryl is currently forecast to be a strong Category 2 storm with peak wind gusts of 100-105 mph near the storm center when it comes ashore on the Yucatán Peninsula with wind, rain and storm surge impacts arriving as early as late Thursday and lasting well into Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The latest forecast cone does bring the storm into the peninsula just to the south of Cancun, but that would put the city on the stronger, northern side of the hurricane where onshore winds would increase the threat of damaging storm surge.
Tourists are pictured on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica on July 2, as a monster Category 5 storm, after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean.
A partially empty shelf is pictured with a sign that reads in Spanish, "This code is limited to 3 pieces for client" at a supermarket before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in the tourist city of Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica on July 2, as a monster Category 5 storm, after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean. (Photo by Elizabeth RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Tourists are pictured on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica on July 2, as a monster Category 5 storm, after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean. (Photo by Elizabeth RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
People buy provisions and non-perishable foods at a supermarket in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in the tourist city of Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica on July 2, as a monster Category 5 storm, after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean. (Photo by Elizabeth RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
People buy provisions and non-perishable foods at a supermarket in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in the tourist city of Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico on July 2, 2024. Hurricane Beryl was hurtling towards Jamaica on July 2, as a monster Category 5 storm, after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction in a deadly sweep across the southeastern Caribbean. (Photo by Elizabeth RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Current projections from the NHC predict a storm surge of 3-5 feet within the Hurricane Watch area, along with 2-6 inches of rain that could trigger its own flash flooding.