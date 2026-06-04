Giant American flag draped over Hoover Dam lowered until further notice due to gusty winds

The massive 2,000-pound American flag lying across the Hoover Dam is lowered until further notice due to gusty winds.

Hoisted in honor of America's 250th birthday, the flag is almost as large as a football field, and lies across the face of the dam.

The Hoover Dam lowered the flag on Wednesday due to forecasted windy conditions.

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Molly Costano, with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, joined FOX Weather shortly after the flag was raised, saying the flag would be preemptively lowered during periods of sustained wind gusts of 25 mph or higher for safety reasons.

The Hoover Dam said the flag would stay lowered until further notice when wind conditions ease up.

The red, white and blue patriotic lighting display across the dam would remain on despite the lowered flag.

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The FOX Forecast Center said winds are expected to stay gusty through the weekend.

The National Weather Service said southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are possible through Sunday.

The Hoover Dam was constructed over five years during the Great Depression from 1931 to 1936, in both Nevada and Arizona across the Colorado River.

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Costano said it took dozens of people to get the flag into place, with extensive weather preparation and planning involved.

The flag was raised in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Memorial Day, and will stay in place until July 4.

"Hoover Dam is a symbol of American ingenuity, determination and unity," the dam said in a Facebook post after the raising of the flag.

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"Standing on its crest for this historic celebration is more than watching a light show; it’s experiencing the power, scale and legacy of a structure that has shaped the American West and energized our nation for generations," the post continued.

The light show begins at dusk and goes until 10 p.m. each night, the Hoover Dam said.