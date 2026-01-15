Holiday weekend snow could impact several major cities along I-95 corridor in the Northeast

Though many portions of the densely populated Interstate 95 corridor are seeing below average snow totals this winter, two separate systems could bring light snow from Washington, D.C. north to Boston through this weekend and into Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Starting Saturday, an arctic front is forecast to swing into the Northeast, paving the way for flakes that could fall in several major cities in the region.

SNOWFLAKES COULD FLY IN FLORIDA, GEORGIA THIS WEEKEND AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE SOUTH

The Poconos in Pennsylvania north to Upstate New York and into New England are in the bullseye to see the highest snow totals, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic displays the snow still to come in the Northeast..

(FOX Weather)



Washington D.C. to Philadelphia could see the highest snow totals closer to the I-95 corridor, which could create transportation concerns along one of the country's most popular highways.

THIS ROCK IN ARCHES NATIONAL PARK WILL FALL, IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME

Snow could begin as early as Friday night and continue into Saturday morning, with some locations potentially receiving a quick 1 to 2 inches. Heavier totals will be confined to the higher elevations to the west of the I-95 corridor where temperatures will be coldest.

While not everyone will see notable accumulation, the best chances of seeing snow cover lies in the interior regions northwest of the major I-95 cities, including in Syracuse, New York.

A few flakes are possible even in New York City and Boston before precipitation ends later Saturday.

TOP FIVE WINTER STORMS TO HIT CENTRAL PARK IN NEW YORK CITY

This graphic displays the future radar and clouds forecast in the Northeast on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the next chance for snow hot on the heels of the weekend blast bringing winter weather into the Northeast Friday into Saturday.

Late Sunday into Monday morning, an area of low pressure is expected to race up the Eastern seaboard, potentially bringing another round of light snow along the coast.