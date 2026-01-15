Feet of lake-effect snow targets southwestern Michigan, with more rounds expected for Great Lakes

Portions of the Great Lakes will be met with feet more of snow by the time Tuesday rolls around, as more rounds of relentless lake-effect snow falls across the region.

Snow is already falling along the shores of Lakes Erie and Superior in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York on Thursday, the usual heavy hitters when it comes to lake-effect snow.

An area of low pressure will swing over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Sunday. As it moves East, it will become trapped within a deep dip in the jet stream, delivering cold air and setting the stage for more snowfall.

POLAR VORTEX TO FUEL DANGEROUS SPREAD OF ARCTIC AIR AS COLDEST TEMPERATURES WILL LINGER OVER US FOR WEEKS

As more bands of lake-effect snow roll into the region through the weekend, areas along the eastern shores of Lake Michigan could possibly see up to two feet of snow by Tuesday.

The primary threat for heavy snow lies within southwestern Michigan, in areas like Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Forecast snow totals through Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Grand Rapids is running below-average in snowfall, only recording about 34 inches so far this season, whereas they typically see more than three feet of snow at this point, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The deficit is unlikely to continue for much longer, as forecast models estimate 18 to 24 inches of snow could fall by Tuesday.

WHAT IS LAKE-EFFECT SNOW?

Bands of lake-effect snow are likely to produce dangerous snow squalls with extremely low visibility, creating dangerous travel conditions as wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.

The FOX Forecast Center said the areas along Lakes Erie, Superior and Ontario will also see snow.

Areas like Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and Watertown in New York, and Marquette, Michigan, could still see up to a foot of snow as relentless rounds of lake-effect snow come through Tuesday.

WHAT ARE SNOW SQUALLS AND WHY ARE THEY SO DANGEROUS?

Snow stats for Buffalo, Ny.

The bulk of the lake-effect snow should wrap up by Tuesday morning, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

More snow is possible for the rest of the week, but for now, it's too early to tell which areas will see snow and how much.