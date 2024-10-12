What's now open in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after Helene damage

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are still assessing conditions after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc throughout the park in late September.

Now about two weeks after Helene, the most visited national park in the U.S. is beginning to reopen some areas initially shut down due to storm damage.

All park visitor centers and most park facilities across the park’s Tennessee and North Carolina footprint are now open. However, some roads and other park areas, particularly in North Carolina, remain closed until further notice.

Here are the current park conditions:

Park conditions in North Carolina

The Smokies experienced substantial damage in the region that extends into North Carolina. All park campgrounds there remain closed until National Park Service staff can determine when they can safely reopen.

AMERICA'S MOST VISITED NATIONAL PARK REOPENS AFTER HELENE LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE

Several trails are still closed that were severely affected by Helene. One of which includes Gunter Fork Trail, where 100 feet of trail were wiped out by a landslide. Another closed trail is Big Creek Trail, which experienced extensive damage and lost a 70-foot steel bridge and its abutments.

Most roads that were shut down due to Helene are also open, save for a few exceptions in North Carolina. Those exceptions include Foothills Parkway East, Lakeview Drive, roads in the Balsam Mountain area and roads in Cataloochee Valley.

In fact, all Cataloochee, Balsam Mountain and Big Creek areas, campgrounds and roads remain closed.

The NPS said Cataloochee Valley was the area that experienced the most extensive damage. Several roads were washed out due to flooding from Rough Fork Creek, with the Upper Cataloochee Valley Road seeing the worst damage and is currently not driveable.

All Cataloochee Valley trails were impacted by flooding and erosion, with almost all footlong bridges in the area washed away during Helene, the NPS said.

The storm also caused flooding at campsites, brought down trees, damaged power lines and impacted historic buildings, such as the Caldwell Barn.

Park officials noted that the area will be closed until further notice.

Park conditions in Tennessee

Officials said most trails in the Tennessee side of the park are open. Visitors should note that many miles of trails in this section of the park have few downed trees, but the impacts are pretty low.

All park campgrounds in Tennessee are currently open, along with all park visitor centers and most park facilities.

All park roads on the Volunteer State side are open as well, save for Parson Branch Road, which is closed due to potential fire danger.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

To stay up to date with park closures, be sure to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park website here or talk to park rangers about trail conditions.