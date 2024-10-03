America's most visited national park says don't come after Helene leaves trail of damage

Park rangers with Great Smoky Mountains National Park – America's most visited national park – are telling people to postpone any trips there after the park sustained damage from Hurricane Helene.

Stretching across the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, the national park saw impacts such as flooding, downed trees, damaged power lines and hazardous trail conditions, according to the NPS.

Such impacts have led to road closures across the park and in surrounding areas.

"While parts of the national park are open, outdoor recreation is currently discouraged due to park staffing being stretched and visitor safety concerns," the NPS said.

They also noted that nearby communities were also impacted by Helene, creating a shortage of gas, food, water and other resources.

This has led to the closure of the following areas in the park, according to the NPS:

Balsam Mountain area, campground and roads.

Big Creek area, campground and roads.

Cataloochee Valley area, campground and roads (including Hwy 284).

Deep Creek (the creek itself) between Indian Creek Bridge and the park boundary closed to all water activity.

Deep Creek Campground.

Foothills Parkway East.

Kuwohi Road (formerly known as Clingmans Dome Road).

Kuwohi Visitor Center.

Lakeview Drive.

Newfound Gap Road/Hwy 441.

Oconaluftee Visitor Center.

Parson Branch Road (due to Flint Gap Fire impacts).

Smokemont Campground.

"While we recognize that this is a popular time to visit the park, visitors are encouraged to reschedule their trips for their own safety," park officials said.

They noted that, should visitors decide to come to the park, they are asked to recreate responsibly. This involves the following:

Not hiking or traveling in the backcountry, as creek crossings are unpredictable and given the potential of downed trees.

Avoiding water recreation, knowing your limits and knowing that emergency response times might be delayed, as emergency services are stretched thin.

Park officials also asked visitors to consider that several park employees were also personally affected by Helene. They noted that staff are tending to emergencies at home or are unable to drive to work due to road closures.