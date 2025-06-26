Search
Texas postal worker among at least 2 deaths reported during heat wave that has baked US

Jacob Taylor and Shauna Thomas both died during extreme temperatures. Medical examiners will determine the official causes of their deaths.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Dr. Lauren Siewny, of Duke University Hospital, discusses ways to keep yourself cool during dangerous heat. She also talks about the symptoms of a heat-related illness.

How to guard against heat-related illnesses during a heat wave

Dr. Lauren Siewny, of Duke University Hospital, discusses ways to keep yourself cool during dangerous heat. She also talks about the symptoms of a heat-related illness.

DALLAS – A U.S. postal worker and a 55-year-old woman died during a far-reaching heat wave that baked much of the country this week.

The heat dome broke several daily temperature records that were set in the 19th century. 

Extreme heat doesn't come without danger and complications. 

Dr. Adam Borland, a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, talks to FOX Weather about how recent heat waves are impacting people's physical and emotional well-being. 

How extreme heat can impact your sleep and mood

Dr. Adam Borland, a psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic, talks to FOX Weather about how recent heat waves are impacting people's physical and emotional well-being. 

In Texas, a union representative reported to FOX 4 Dallas that 51-year-old postal worker Jacob Taylor collapsed and died on Saturday while delivering mail in Dallas. 

It's unclear if heat played a role in Taylor's death, but the high in Dallas on Saturday was 94 degrees.

Kimetra Lewis, the president of the local National Association of Letter Carriers branch, told FOX 4 that Taylor worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years. 

He was filling in for a coworker on the day he died, Lewis said. 

St. Louis is one of hundreds of cities feeling the heat this week, as a heat dome shatters century-old records across the country. 

St. Louisans working to keep cool amid heat dome

St. Louis is one of hundreds of cities feeling the heat this week, as a heat dome shatters century-old records across the country. FOX News Multimedia Reporter Olivianna Calmes is in St. Louis, reporting live on how residents are beating the heat. 

In the St. Louis, Missouri, area, temperatures lingered in the high 90s for most of this week. 

On Monday, a 55-year-old woman died after days of no air conditioning or electricity in her apartment, according to the St. Ann Police Department. Police said Shauna Thomas was found dead in her St. Ann apartment Monday evening by family. 

A video shared from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, shows a car go airborne after a road buckled due to extreme heat on Sunday, June 22.

Watch: Car goes airborne after extreme heat causes Missouri road to buckle

A video shared from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, shows a car go airborne after a road buckled due to extreme heat on Sunday, June 22.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy. Police said Thomas had several health issues which could have contributed to her death. 

The heat will begin to wane for the majority of the U.S. starting Friday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

Heat alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

Dallas is back to near-normal temperatures for this time of year, while heat alerts in St. Louis expire Thursday evening. 

St. Louis should see average temperatures by early next week. 

The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes could still see temperatures 10-15 degrees above average through this weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

