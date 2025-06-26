Texas postal worker among at least 2 deaths reported during heat wave that has baked US

DALLAS – A U.S. postal worker and a 55-year-old woman died during a far-reaching heat wave that baked much of the country this week.

The heat dome broke several daily temperature records that were set in the 19th century.

Extreme heat doesn't come without danger and complications.

In Texas, a union representative reported to FOX 4 Dallas that 51-year-old postal worker Jacob Taylor collapsed and died on Saturday while delivering mail in Dallas.

It's unclear if heat played a role in Taylor's death, but the high in Dallas on Saturday was 94 degrees.

Kimetra Lewis, the president of the local National Association of Letter Carriers branch, told FOX 4 that Taylor worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years.

He was filling in for a coworker on the day he died, Lewis said.

In the St. Louis, Missouri, area, temperatures lingered in the high 90s for most of this week.

On Monday, a 55-year-old woman died after days of no air conditioning or electricity in her apartment, according to the St. Ann Police Department. Police said Shauna Thomas was found dead in her St. Ann apartment Monday evening by family.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy. Police said Thomas had several health issues which could have contributed to her death.

The heat will begin to wane for the majority of the U.S. starting Friday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Heat alerts

(FOX Weather)



Dallas is back to near-normal temperatures for this time of year, while heat alerts in St. Louis expire Thursday evening.

St. Louis should see average temperatures by early next week.

The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes could still see temperatures 10-15 degrees above average through this weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.