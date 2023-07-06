Heat Advisories issued in New York, New England as hottest weather of summer arrives

ALBANY, N.Y. – It's downright hot, humid and horrible in the Northeast as the sweltering summer heat kicks into high gear.

The FOX Forecast Center said high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s up and down the Eastern Seaboard, but it's the humidity that will push heat indices above 100 in some places.

"We do have thunderstorms in the forecast," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Sometimes that can give you a brief cooldown, but unfortunately, it's not really enough to beat the heat. The best thing to do is to find AC."

Heat Advisories are up for portions of upstate New York and northern New England, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. In these areas, heat indices will peak around 95 to 99 degrees, which is unusual for this region.

Heat Advisories are in effect for portions of the Northeast on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The advisories mean heat will reach levels where you should take precautions if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time as these hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

"We're expecting upper 90s in Albany," Merwin said. "So, upstate New York, parts of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, you're feeling it. I mean Po-town, Poughkeepsie, it's going to be 96 degrees."

Among the traditional advice: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Air quality alerts are also in place Thursday across parts of the Northeast, including New York City, due to heat and high ozone levels.

Air quality alerts are in effect for portions of the Northeast on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Farther south, Florida is, again, expected to feel the summer sizzle. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s, and heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees Thursday afternoon.