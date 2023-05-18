Hawaii braces for flash flooding amid 'excessive rainfall'

HONOLULU – Forecasters are tracking the potential for excessive rain in Hawaii that could lead to flash flooding and keep residents and tourists away from beautiful beaches.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Watch for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu that will be in effect from 6 a.m. HST through at least Friday afternoon due to the possibility of excessive rainfall.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The NWS said flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may need to be closed due to the elevated runoff and overflowing streams.

In addition, urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property due to the rapid runoff.

PLAN, PREPARE, PROTECT: HOW TO BEST COVER YOUR PROPERTY AGAINST FLOODS

"Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will lead to an increased likelihood for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state through Friday," the NWS said.

The heaviest rain is expected across the western islands of Hawaii, where 2-3 inches could fall over the next few days.

Honolulu and Mokuleia on Oahu could see about an inch of rain. Areas of Maui will generally see less than an inch, but 1-2 inches of rain could fall on the island's eastern shores.

UNDERGROUND SECRETS OF HAWAII'S MOST NOTORIOUS VOLCANOES ARE BELIEVED TO BE CONNECTED

While there likely won't be many tourists on the beaches of Hawaii, the same is true for millions of people who were hoping to relax on beaches along the East Coast.

A developing coastal storm will slide up the coast starting on Friday, and that will force millions of people to find indoor activities as heavy rain, rough surf, dangerous rip currents and thunderstorms are expected.