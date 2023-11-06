Eastern Hawaii under Fire Weather Warnings Monday as strong winds combine with dry air

Strong winds and low humidity combined with dry fuels are bringing a risk of fires to Hawaii on Monday, including on the island of Maui where deadly wildfires swept through the community of Lahaina over the summer.
Fire Weather Warnings have been issued across eastern Hawaii, including Lahaina, Monday due to critical fire weather conditions fueled by strong trade winds and low humidity.
The warnings stretch from the Big Island of Hawaii to Maui and will remain in effect through at least 6 p.m. HST.
Fire Weather Alerts and Wind Alerts in effect in Hawaii on Monday, November 6, 2023.
(FOX Weather)
"We have this dynamic setup," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "The trade winds are busier than they typically are. Those winds move out of the east. That’s because of a ridge of high pressure."
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said fire weather conditions have improved over Kauai, Niihau and Oahu due to a front moving over western areas of the state, and the Fire Weather Warnings have been canceled there.
The wind gust forecast and forecast relative humidity levels in Hawaii on Monday, November 6, 2023.
(FOX Weather)
"The wind is going to be strongest out of the east, which is the same direction and most common direction that the winds flow," Morgan continued. "This threat, while we might see some improvements as we head toward the middle of the week, is going to ramp up yet again as that ridge of high pressure really locks in. And those humidity levels, we’ll be watching those closely here today."
Deadly fire kills nearly 100 in Lahaina over the summer
Image 1 of 15
Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - A view of destruction from Hwy 30 days after a fierce wildfire destroyed the town.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Image 2 of 15
Lahaina, Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - Supplies are gathered and delivered to Lahaina neighborhoods. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Image 3 of 15
LAHAINA, HAWAII - AUGUST 11: In an aerial view, cars destroyed by wildfire line Front Street on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
( Justin Sullivan)
Image 4 of 15
TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 5 of 15
Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 6 of 15
TOPSHOT - Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 7 of 15
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 8 of 15
A burnt out car lies in the driveway of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, said August 11, she was opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response. The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time.
(Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Image 9 of 15
Maui resident John Rey Serrano reacts while looking from a road above Lahaina Town in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 10 of 15
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 11 of 15
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 12 of 15
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 13 of 15
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a burned boat in the Lahaina Harbor in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 14 of 15
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Image 15 of 15
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking past a destroyed car in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.
(Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
It's already been a devastating fire season in Hawaii. Residents have slowly started to return to Lahaina after Hawaii experienced the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.
At least 97 people were killed, and thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed when the fire swept through Lahaina in August, forcing residents to jump into the ocean to escape the intense heat from smoke and flames that were devouring the community.
The Maui Police Department is releasing more than 20 hours of footage from officers who responded during the historic Hawaii wildfires. Max Rodriguez of KHON reports.
The wildfires on Maui occurred due to a combination of a few atmospheric conditions.
Hurricane Dora was spinning to the south of the Hawaiian islands in August, and dry conditions and a strong ridge of high pressure to the north helped to provide the 70-mph wind gusts that allowed the flames to rage out of control once they were ignited.