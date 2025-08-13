Search
Tropical disturbance headed for Gulf as National Hurricane Center watches for development

Forecasters say the disturbance has a low chance of becoming a more significant tropical system before it moves into Texas this weekend.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A tropical disturbance that will move into the Gulf this week is being monitored for the potential for development by the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Wednesday a disturbance located near the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico will move west-northwest across the peninsula before entering the southwestern Gulf on Thursday.

According to the NHC, the system has a low chance of development before it moves into Texas this weekend.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance moving into the Gulf this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

"There is no indication that anything strong would develop, but the southern Gulf is a breeding ground for tropical systems due to the curvature of the coast in the Bay of Campeche," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross wrote on his blog Wednesday.

The disturbance is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and rip currents to areas along the southern Texas coast.

Stormy weather in Corpus Christi, Texas

Stormy weather in Corpus Christi, Texas as Tropical Storm Alberto swirls in the Gulf of Mexico on June 19, 2024. 

(FOX Weather)

While this system isn’t expected to become a full-fledged tropical system, it serves as a reminder that coastal residents should be prepared for one

The Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30. August to October is the most active stretch, while Sept. 10 marks the peak.

