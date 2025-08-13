Tropical disturbance headed for Gulf as National Hurricane Center watches for development

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A tropical disturbance that will move into the Gulf this week is being monitored for the potential for development by the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Wednesday a disturbance located near the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico will move west-northwest across the peninsula before entering the southwestern Gulf on Thursday.

According to the NHC, the system has a low chance of development before it moves into Texas this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM ERIN TO BECOME HURRICANE IN DAYS; DANGEROUS BEACH CONDITIONS LIKELY IN CARIBBEAN

The outlook for a tropical disturbance moving into the Gulf this week.

(FOX Weather)



"There is no indication that anything strong would develop, but the southern Gulf is a breeding ground for tropical systems due to the curvature of the coast in the Bay of Campeche," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross wrote on his blog Wednesday.

The disturbance is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and rip currents to areas along the southern Texas coast.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While this system isn’t expected to become a full-fledged tropical system, it serves as a reminder that coastal residents should be prepared for one.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30. August to October is the most active stretch, while Sept. 10 marks the peak.