‘We’re shaken, but grateful to be alive:’ Ohio tornado survivor recounts terror

GREENVILLE, Ohio – As snow threatens to fall over communities recently impacted by March’s tornado outbreak, families are still cleaning up and recounting the night that their lives were changed forever.

Heather Miller lives with her family in Greenville, Ohio – one of the many communities impacted by more than two dozen twisters.

"In the moment, it just felt very surreal. Just kind of like tornadoes are just something you hear about, but you never expected them to impact you directly," Miller stated.

Her words are especially true during the late winter and early spring, when tornado outbreaks are considered to be rare in the Ohio Valley.

The region was the recipient of several tornadoes, including two EF-3 twisters that tore through communities in Indiana and Ohio.

Fortunately for the Miller family and others who live in Darke County, the supercell that impacted western Ohio was not at its maximum strength, having produced an EF-3 over the nearby Hoosier State.

Despite the tornado only being at EF-2 strength, dozens of homes were either damaged or destroyed when winds reached upwards of 120 mph.

One of those properties was the Miller residence, who said their home was a total loss.

"We have a lot of clean-up…We lost our house, both of our barns, a good portion of our equipment, our garage and our vehicle, but we still have each other. Nobody was hurt, and all of our animals are okay," Miller stated.

Like many others in the region, the family is staying in temporary residences until they determine what is next in the recovery process.

"It’s been overwhelming with all the help that we’ve received. It is just unbelievable how much the community has come together to help everybody out, said Miller.

Numerous organizations, including the United Way, American Red Cross, Second Harvest and others, have set up fundraisers for the storm victims.

In addition to offering essential supplies, the Red Cross opened temporary shelters following the tornado outbreak.

"[We are] providing assistance to our community partners and will continue to be working throughout the region in the days and weeks to come as the communities begin their path to recovery," the Red Cross stated.