Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Massive North Carolina forest fire sends clouds of smoke and ash over towns

Images released Friday show thick, orange-grey clouds of smoke and ash hovering over towns near the forest.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Located in the Croatan National Forest, the Great Lake fire is estimated at 7,000 acres, sending clouds of smoke and ash to nearby towns. 00:34

Satellite loop shows wildfire smoke in North Carolina

Located in the Croatan National Forest, the Great Lake fire is estimated at 7,000 acres, sending clouds of smoke and ash to nearby towns.

NEW BERN, N.C. – A 7,000-acre wildfire burning in eastern North Carolina is covering nearby towns with ash and smoke.  

Called the Great Lake Wildfire, the blaze began near Great Lake, one of four lakes in Croatan National Forest.

Images taken on Friday show thick, orange-grey clouds of smoke and ash hovering over towns near the forest.

Smoke cloud over New Bern, North Carolina. April 21, 2023.

Smoke cloud over New Bern, North Carolina. April 21, 2023.

(@findyourhomeLKN / Twitter / FOX Weather)

One of those towns is New Bern, which lies just north of Croatan National Forest. Images show a clear delineation between the orange smoke cloud and the blue sky over the town's riverfront.

Smoke cloud over New Bern, North Carolina. April 21, 2023.

Smoke cloud over New Bern, North Carolina. April 21, 2023.

(@findyourhomeLKN / Twitter / FOX Weather)

More than 40 miles north of New Bern, the residents of Greenville have also seen smoke clouds from the wildfire. One image shows a neighborhood street with a smoke cloud hovering above.

Smoke cloud over Greenville, North Carolina. April 21, 2023.

Smoke cloud over Greenville, North Carolina. April 21, 2023.

(@LifesADance44 / Twitter / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Smoke from the Great Lake fire was carried by southerly winds on Friday. A satellite loop showed the smoke being blown north toward New Bern and other cities.

Satellite loop shows smoke from the Great Lake fire blowing north.

Satellite loop shows smoke from the Great Lake fire blowing north.

(FOX Forecast Center / FOX Weather)

The U.S. Forest Service warned nearby residents and park visitors that smoke will be visible and that the fire may impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas. Officials added that the Black Lake Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) area is closed until further notice. 

Tags
Loading.