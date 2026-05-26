Florida to receive days of much-needed rain into the weekend amid persistent drought conditions

MIAMI, Fla. – Another round of wet weather is headed for the Sunshine State in the latter part of this week, as heavy rain could bring relief to drought-stricken areas.

As one of the worst droughts continues in Florida, forecasters are predicting some relief is on the way for millions.

This comes as Florida recently experienced the 32nd driest April since 1895, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

Currently, Florida is experiencing its most widespread and severe drought since 2012, with rainfall totals running 20 to 30 inches below average.

According to the National Weather Service, the Miami area has only received 3.7 inches of rain so far this month.

This graphic shows the drought conditions in Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend, forecasters expect a surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of America and the Atlantic Ocean to move back into the region as a stationary front.

"Into the weekend, a firehose of Caribbean moisture will be pulled northward directly over the state," read a statement from the FOX Forecast Center. "Due to the potential for high rainfall rates on Thursday and Friday, a level 1/4 flash flood risk is in place across parts of Southeast Florida, including Miami and West Palm Beach."

SUMMER-LIKE HEAT LOCKS IN OVER THE NORTHERN PLAINS, UPPER MIDWEST AFTER COLD START TO MAY

As the odds of much-needed rainfall increase over the weekend, prediction markets at Kalshi are expecting a 95% chance of the Miami metro area receiving more than 4 inches of rain in the month of May.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, starting early June following the weekend, the same deep tropical moisture will spread across the Gulf of America, adding additional rounds of heavy rain across Northern Florida.

TORRENTIAL RAIN TRIGGERS FLASH FLOODING IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AREAS STILL RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE HELENE

From now through the beginning of June, areas across Central and Southern Florida could experience several inches of rain, with some areas receiving less than others, but it will still be beneficial.

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS TRIGGER FLASH FLOOD THREAT IN DROUGHT-STRICKEN FLORIDA DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE SEASON KICKOFF

As hurricane season begins, expect weather conditions to steadily ramp up, but not before brief, wet weather brings beneficial rain to areas experiencing severe and exceptional drought.