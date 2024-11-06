Popular Florida national park braces for tropical storm conditions from Rafael

DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. - Intensifying Hurricane Rafael isn’t expected to have a direct impact on the U.S., but preparations are underway at a popular national park in Florida just in case the region sees damaging effects from the late-season hurricane.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the lower and middle Florida Keys from Key West to the Channel 5 Bridge. But about 70 miles to the west of Key West lies the remote Dry Tortugas National Park, which is also included in the Tropical Storm Warning.

Cuba is set to see the biggest impacts from Rafael, from damaging, hurricane-force wind gusts to flooding rain to life-threatening storm surge. While the official forecast track keeps the worst of the storm away from the Florida Keys and national park, the soon-to-be major hurricane could still cause problems.

Officials at Dry Tortugas National Park said that for the safety of staff and visitors, Garden Key and Loggerhead Key would be closed until the storm passes and damage assessments can be made.

However, boaters are still allowed to take safe harbor in the one-navigational-mile anchor zone around Garden Key.

The remote national park isn't expansive. It's only about 100 square miles, mostly open water, and consists of seven small islands.

It's only accessible by boat or seaplane, and those services have both been suspended until the storm passes.

The rest of the national park remains open as of early Wednesday afternoon.

National park officials said they would continue to monitor the storm's progress and would provide updates if more closures are needed.