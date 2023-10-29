Drenching rain to impact Ohio, Mississippi valleys after deadly flooding strikes Texas

The Ohio and Mississippi valleys are under the threat of drenching rain on Sunday, one day after two people were killed in flash flooding in Texas.

Kaufman County, Texas, emergency manager Steve Howie said the two people died when the vehicle they were in was swept off a road by raging floodwaters in the Warsaw area, which is to the southeast of Dallas.

The Warsaw area was hit particularly hard with water creeping into neighborhoods, leading to the evacuation of several homes. Most of the water has since receded, but first responders will remain on alert as more rain is expected on Sunday.

In Forney, to the east of Dallas, three police officers were hospitalized after a high-water rescue on Friday night. According to FOX 4 , the officers became submerged while trying to rescue a woman whose car was stuck in the water. The officers have since been released from the hospital.

Heavy rain moves into Ohio, Mississippi valleys Sunday

The rain continues on Sunday and is impacting millions of Americans from Texas to Ohio.

The FOX Forecast Center said widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact that area through Monday.

Forecast rain totals through Tuesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



A few inches of rain is expected across areas from Texas through Arkansas and into southwestern Kentucky.

A half-inch to an inch or so of rain is also expected to fall throughout the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.

Because of the threat of heavy rain, there is a risk of flash flooding again on Sunday.

That flood risk extends from Texas to Pennsylvania.

However, the FOX Forecast Center expects the highest risk to be centered across portions of West Texas through Arkansas and into Kentucky.

Flood alerts in effect on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Flood Watches are also in effect where more rain is expected on Sunday. The majority of those are in Texas, where cities like Waco, Dallas and Paris are on alert.

Flood Watches also expand into Oklahoma, with cities in the McAlester area at risk of seeing flooding on Sunday.