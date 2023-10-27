Flash flooding threat to continue Friday in Texas including Dallas-Fort Worth area

Rounds of storms are expected to continue soaking Texas and the southern Plains on Friday, keeping a flash flood threat in the forecast in what has already been a soggy end to the week.

The FOX Forecast Center said an arctic cold front will arrive over the southern Plains, triggering another round of thunderstorms across the region.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

The front will trigger a renewed risk for flash flooding for portions of northeastern Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, through the ArkLaTex and into western Arkansas.

"We do have a flash flood threat level 2 out of 4, and this is going to take us through (Saturday) morning in and around Central and North Texas where we have seen the rain," said FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera.

The flash flood outlook Friday.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain over relatively moist soils from prior rain could lead to flash flooding. High-water rescues were reported in Dallas on Thursday after an estimated 2-4 inches of rain had soaked the area.

This flash flood threat shifts into northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Saturday as the cold front moves into that area.

The flash flood outlook Saturday.

Another threat for flash flooding will develop from this region back into eastern Oklahoma.

Here's a look at the rain to come.

The rain has been beneficial in helping to put a dent in the extensive drought conditions that are spread across the South.

"When you look at the latest Texas drought monitor, a lot of this is falling in areas still experiencing extreme and exceptional drought," Herrera said. "And 25% of the state is in extreme and exceptional drought … next week is going to be some major improvement, especially when you're looking at this front that's going to stall over the area as we go through this evening."

Temperatures east of the Mississippi will be above average to well above average over the next few days before the arctic front pushes through, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Lows in the upper 50s to low 70s from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Plains were 15-25 degrees above average Friday morning before the potentially record-breaking low temperatures shift into the Northeast and Ohio Valley later in the evening.

High to record-breaking warm temperatures are expected to continue across the Mid-Atlantic through Saturday before temperatures moderate a bit heading into next week.

The approaching central U.S. cold front will also draw warm Gulf air into the Southeast. Parts of the Southern Appalachians may experience record-high temperatures on Saturday.