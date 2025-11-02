Watch: Historic Florida resort bounces back in record time after flash flooding swamps lobby in viral video

BOCA RATON, Fla.-The historic Boca Raton Resort & Club experienced significant flooding, after torrential thunderstorms swept through South Florida, unleashing heavy rain across the area.

In a viral video from Sunday, Oct. 26, floodwaters were seen seeping into the resort’s lobby, moving furniture and knocking over decorative pots.

"It is Titanic," Glen Fetzner, a guest staying at the resort said in the video. "They’re going to have to shut the hotel down."

During the chaos, staff members tried to keep service as normal as possible and attempted to clean up the water with towels and mops.

"Our associates responded with professionalism and care, prioritizing the safety and comfort of every guest and Club member," The Boca Raton told FOX Weather. "The team maintained calm, clear communication and ensured that services continued smoothly."

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami had issued a Flash Flood Warning on Sunday evening, warning residents in the Palm Beach County area to stay indoors as heavy rain impacted the area.

The storm ended up producing record-breaking rainfall.

West Palm Beach received nearly five inches of rain within 24 hours, while Boca Raton recorded over nine inches.

The resort temporarily closed the lobby for a few days to repair the damage, but continued to welcome overnight guests and meeting attendees.

Within less than 48 hours, the luxury hotel had fully recovered and reopened the lobby with new furniture.

"Our teams mobilized immediately following Sunday night’s rainfall," The Boca Raton said. "Every available associate worked alongside trusted community partners to refresh the lobby, with ongoing repairs to required areas, allowing us the opportunity to further elevate offerings."

This isn’t the first time that The Boca Raton Resort was damaged during a storm. Within the last 100 years, the resort has been repeatedly damaged or flooded by major storms that have passed through the area.

In 1928, the Okeechobee Hurricane shattered the windows and damaged the resort’s rooftop.

Then in 1947, Hurricane King dumped close to 15 inches of rain in the area, causing inland flooding. The hotel’s beachfront cabana club was destroyed but eventually rebuilt.

Additionally, the resort temporarily closed to new guests during Hurricane Wilma in 2005. It was reported that most of the damage was mainly to the landscaping.

"The Boca Raton has been part of the South Florida community for nearly a century, so we have preserved and persevered through weather known to come through the region," The Boca Raton said.