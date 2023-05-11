Flash flooding threat continues from Plains to Texas, Gulf Coast into this weekend

HOUSTON – Rounds of relentless rain have spawned a dangerous flood threat in the Plains, and plenty more rainfall is coming.

Streets in Houston were turned into rivers as thunderstorms over the past two days have largely impacted southeastern Texas. On Thursday, Houston will finally get a break as the deluge shifts east to the lower Mississippi Valley and north to the central and northern Plains.

A look at the flash flood outlook for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said the heavy rain will target cities like Rapid City, South Dakota, down to Little Rock, Arkansas, where a Flash Flood Warning lasted until 12 p.m. CDT after up to 4 inches of rain had fallen.

Flood Watches have been posted for northeastern Texas, northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi through Thursday evening.

A look at the current flood alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Many areas will welcome the inches of rain falling from the northern Rockies and Plains southward through the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The worst drought in the country is currently in the Plains, and some areas are in desperate need of precipitation.

The downpours are not welcome in other areas like Houston, New Orleans and parts of Mississippi and Alabama, which shouldered the worst of the flood burden over the past few days.

The additional rainfall expected this week.

(FOX Weather)



FOX Weather's three-hour radar loop below shows where showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing over the past three hours.

Any active Flood Warnings are indicated by the green boxes.

EXPLAINING FLOOD ALERTS ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Flood Warnings are indicated in green. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple.

(FOX Weather)



Thursday

The next disturbance will exit the Rockies on Thursday, meeting up with a steady feed of moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

This will result in significant heavy rain across northern and central portions of the Rockies and Plains, as well as over the lower Mississippi Valley.

Flash flooding is likely in these regions, as some places could pick up a month's worth of rain over the next two or three days.

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

Forecast for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Friday

The final disturbance arrives Friday, and the slow-moving system will keep Texas and the South soggy.

Deep Gulf of Mexico moisture will be pulled north into the southern Plains, and there is a strong signal for potentially significant rainfall of several additional inches.

Multiple rounds of moderate to locally heavy rain are expected, raising concerns for more flash flooding given increasingly saturated ground conditions.

Heavy rain will also continue to batter the central Plains, with additional flash flooding possible there as well.

WHY RARE 'HIGH RISK' FLOOD DAYS NEED TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

Forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Rain continues through weekend

By Saturday, high pressure will squeeze the low pressure, forcing it back toward the Desert Southwest.

The FOX Forecast Center said the Four Corners region is expected to take the brunt of the rain. However, some residual showers will remain along the Gulf Coast.

"The reason why is because, yes, the high pressure oftentimes is more of a quiet weather pattern, but it's still going to bring in that moisture from the Gulf," FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender said. "It's going to continue to pop along the Plains and allow for that substantial rain to land in around Laredo and San Antonio (Texas) for the next, really, 72 hours."

Residents in the lower Mississippi Valley and southern Plains should keep umbrellas handy through at least Monday.