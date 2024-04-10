Flash Flood Emergency issued in East Texas, New Orleans as life-threatening flooding swamps South

KIRBYVILLE, Texas – Flash Flood Emergency situations are ongoing across East Texas and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped up to a foot of rain in some areas, with several more inches expected to fall throughout the day.

A severe weather outbreak is unfolding across the South with the ongoing threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds for the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast.

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Jasper, Newton and Tyler counties in southeastern Texas through 11:30 a.m. CDT , including Kirbyville and Newton.

The NWS New Orleans office issued another Flash Flood Emergency for New Orleans, Hammond, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw, which continues until 2:15 p.m. CDT.

At 11 a.m., emergency managers reported numerous flooded and impassible roads around the city, and flash flooding was beginning. Radar indicates thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain, with between 4.5 and 7.5 inches of rain already falling.

A rain gauge in LaPlace, within the New Orleans metro, recorded 7 inches of rain since Wednesday morning, with 7.76 inches falling over 24 hours. The New Orleans airport recorded 4.5- 5 inches of rain since 7 a.m.

A Flash Flood Emergency is the most severe flood alert that the NWS can issue. It means life-threatening flooding and catastrophic damage are already occurring or expected to occur soon.

"If a Flash Flood Emergency is called for your town, that’s the worst of the worst when it comes to flash flooding," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "It’s a very rare warning that is only given when there is a significant risk to loss of property and loss of life."

Water rescues underway in Jasper County, Texas

In Jasper County, all major roads into Kirbyville were closed on Wednesday morning due to flooding. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen declared a local declaration of disaster due to the widespread dangerous weather conditions countywide.

Multiple fire departments deployed from around the region are conducting water rescues. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams have extricated several people from flooded homes and vehicles.

"The City of Kirbyville remains underwater and is still the major concern at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Kirbyville Mayor George Frank told FOX Weather he estimated about a foot of rain had fallen in the community near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

"I thought I'd seen everything when I saw Harvey," Frank said of the 2017 hurricane that made landfall in Texas.

Frank said the volunteer swift-water rescue team has been helping stranded people, as both ends of Highway 96 are underwater.

"We were expecting some heavy rains, but nothing this major," Frank said.

Over the past 12 hours, radar estimated rain totals of 15.4 inches near Newton and 13.3 inches in Spurger. In 24 hours, Belton measured 7.60 inches.

Top rain reports.

"Middle of the night water rushing into your home – that’s the reality for thousands of people across East Texas," Merwin said. "Of course, the direct impact is smaller than that number, but the entire town is being looked at. It’s a heartbreaking scenario."

South goes from drought to rain surplus

The FOX Forecast Center said repeated rounds of storms capable of torrential rain will continue to roll through the Southeast through Thursday.

The storms moving through Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday are tapping into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and dropping rain at over 2 inches per hour.

The flooding rain comes as the South is already between 5 and 8 inches of rain above average for the year.

The deluge of rain is a turnaround from four months ago when Louisiana faced exceptional drought conditions, causing widespread economic impacts to the region. As of this week, only parts of Mississippi and Louisiana are facing abnormally dry conditions, the least severe level on the U.S. Drought Monitor.