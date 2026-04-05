Fierce winds, bitter chill to whip across Northern Plains, threatening travel by early week

Fierce winds topping 50 mph in some areas are expected to sweep across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest beginning early this week, raising the risk of hazardous travel, while wind chills drop into the single digits.

Northern high winds setup

(FOX Weather)



Main areas of impact include Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, with a High Wind Watch already issued for parts of Montana on Tuesday.

COLD FRONT FUELS WINTER’S RETURN WITH CHANCE OF SNOW ACROSS MAJOR NORTHEAST CITIES AFTER NEAR-RECORD WARMTH

The FOX Forecast Center said power outages are possible, but if they occur, they will most likely be limited to higher-elevation areas.

Tuesday wind alerts

(FOX Weather)



Starting late Monday and continuing through Wednesday, strong winds will develop as a tight pressure gradient sets up between high pressure building in behind a departing clipper system in the Northeast and a new area of low pressure moving in from the Pacific Northwest.

RECORD WARMTH KICKS OFF HOLIDAY WEEKEND, WITH RAIN LOOKING TO SOAK EASTER PLANS FOR MILLIONS ACROSS EAST

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely, with higher gusts possible in some areas.

Depending on the track of the low pressure, it will dictate who sees the higher wind gusts.

Wind gust forecast for Tuesday

(FOX Weather)



Along I‑15, from Bozeman toward the Great Falls area in Montana, gusts could exceed 90 mph.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The FOX Forecast Center highlights crosswinds as a factor in creating more dangerous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, which are more likely to sway in strong winds.

Residents and travelers are urged to stay alert as these powerful winds sweep the region.

Be sure to check back for updates as FOX Weather continues to track this incoming system.