Ferocious winter storm to blast Sierra Nevada with 1-3 feet of snow, 50-100 MPH winds

S. LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A significant winter storm is bearing down on Northern California Thursday, with dangerous conditions expected across the Sierra Nevada.

Winter Storm Warnings stretch along the entire spine of the Sierra and remain in effect into Friday morning.

The FOX Forecast Center is expecting as much as 10 to 20 inches of snow across the mid-elevations of the mountains and passes, including the Lake Tahoe area, with higher elevations above 7,000 feet accumulating up to 1 to 3 feet of snow.

Winter Weather Alerts

(FOX Weather)



In addition, winds will roar across the Sierra with gusts of 45 to 65 mph along the mountain passes and pushing 100-mph gusts along the mountain ridge tops.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially over the Sierra passes," the National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, said. Drivers are urged to carry chains and try to avoid traveling during the worst of the storm Thursday.

Even the northern mountains will see travel impacts, with as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow expected above 1,500 feet along Interstate 5 crossing the Siskiyou Mountains along the California-Oregon border.

Snowfall Forecast

(FOX Weather)



At lower elevations, about 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for the Reno area, with higher amounts in the foothills.

It'll be a soggy end of the week for much of the rest of California, with 0.5 to 2 inches of rain expected. However, higher amounts of rain are expected along the Northern California coastlines.

Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Southern California is expecting rain showers for Friday to help the drought situation.

Second storm arrives over the weekend

If that isn't enough rain and snow, a second storm will push through California over the weekend, with rain and mountain snow redeveloping on Saturday and keeping it wet and/or snowy into Sunday.

Heavy snow is again forecast for the Sierra Nevada beginning later Saturday and peaking Sunday morning before moderating by evening.

Meanwhile, more beneficial rain showers will fall across drought-plagued Central and Southern California. But all the early-season snow has made for a great start to the snowpack west of the continental divide.

Most mountains have seen between 100% and 300% of their average snow to date.