Fall takes a pause with heat expanding from central US to Northeast this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Warmer-than-average temperatures have hit a pause on fall to welcome October as much of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast are forecast to see highs well into the 80s and even a few 90s.

The summerlike warmth will focus on the central U.S. to start the week before the Northeast receives its final taste of summer beginning Tuesday.

Dozens of record-high temperatures could fall through Monday from Minnesota to Texas as highs climb into the 90s, which is between 15 and 25 degrees above average for the beginning of October.

The orange and red shadings indicate where temperatures are forecast to be above average.

Heat cancels Twin Cities Marathon

Decades-old record highs are forecast to be broken on Sunday, including in Minneapolis and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Both cities are forecast to reach the upper 80s.

Record-setting heat caused organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon to cancel Sunday's race, saying the heat conditions "do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers."

Meanwhile, if Waterloo, Iowa, hits 94 degrees on Sunday, as the FOX Forecast Center predicts, it would break an 1897 record of 91 degrees.

Minneapolis forecast this week.

More record highs in the 90s are forecast for Monday. Most of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes will remain above average through Tuesday before more seasonable temperatures return Wednesday.

Heat returns to the Plains, Southeast

The heat-fatigued Plains and Southeast won't get relief at the start of October.

Dallas, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas, face temperatures in the lower 90s on Sunday, with continued heat into the workweek. The Gulf Coast states will only be a few degrees cooler, keeping out of the 90s but not by much.

After cool stretch, heat returns to Northeast

After a rainy and cooler start to fall, the Northeast warms back up on Tuesday with temperatures heading into the 80s.

From New York to Maine, potential record highs are forecast with temperatures more than 20 degrees above average. Westfield, Massachusetts, could surpass a 1927 record if temperatures reach 84 degrees.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, there is some good news. The heat won't last long as an approaching cold front will drop temperatures by the end of the week as the front charges across the region.