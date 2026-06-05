Eastern Pacific teeming with activity as 2 other growing threats emerge behind Tropical Storm Amanda

The Eastern Pacific is already busy with tropical activity less than a month into hurricane season, as the National Hurricane Center continues monitoring Tropical Storm Amanda as well as two more areas to watch hot on the storm's heels.

Tropical Storm Amanda is moving west-northwest with winds at 45 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM, AND HURRICANE?

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

Tropical Storm Amanda stats

(FOX Weather)



Amanda is forecast to have no direct impacts on land and remain out at sea.

The tropical storm is expected to begin weakening Friday night and continue weakening through the weekend before dissipating by Sunday.

HOW ARE HURRICANES RATED? THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE EXPLAINED

On Friday, the National Hurricane Center designated Invest 91E near Acapulco, Mexico.

The NHC has given this system a high chance of development over the next week.

WHAT IS AN INVEST?

Invest 91E stats

(FOX Weather)



This system is likely to become a tropical depression late into the weekend or early into next week.

For now, the NHC said it's likely to move northward near the coast of Mexico.

7 FACTS TO KNOW ABOUT HURRICANES

The FOX Forecast Center said Invest 91E could bring significant rain to Mexico if it continues near the coast.

Rain forecasts for Mexico and Central America

(FOX Weather)



Another area to watch is being monitored right behind Invest 91E.

This area to watch has medium chances of development over the next seven days.

NHC Area to watch in Eastern Pacific

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said if the system remains offshore, it could become a tropical depression by late weekend or into early next week.

Heavy rainfall is likely across Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala with this system.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Sea surface temperatures near Mexico and farther west into the open Pacific are currently running about 2 to 3 degrees above average — favorable conditions for tropical formation.

Eastern Pacific tropical activity

(FOX Weather)



These temperatures are consistent with a developing super El Niño climate pattern that is expected to play a dominant role this hurricane season, likely increasing tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific, while simultaneously suppressing tropical development in the Atlantic.

The Eastern Pacific averages around 15 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes each season.