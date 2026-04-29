Eastern chill: Temperatures to tumble below-average for millions as May approaches

Nearly 230 million Americans will see a significant cooldown this weekend as high pressure pulls chilly air from the Northwest. From Maine to the Carolinas, temperatures will plunge 10 to 15 degrees below average starting Friday.

INTENSIFYING STORM SYSTEM TO SOAK NORTHEAST, BRINGING FLASH FLOOD AND SEVERE WEATHER RISKS

High temperature departure forecast for Saturday

(FOX Weather)



For locations like New York City and Washington, D.C., highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

MILLIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC EXPECTED TO SEE UNSEASONABLE TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE START OF MAY

According to the FOX Forecast Center, average highs for early May are typically in the low 70s for D.C. and in the upper 60s for New York City.

That said, across northern zones of the Northeast, some locations may struggle to get into the low 50s on Saturday, with overnight lows potentially falling into the 30s.

Feels-like temperatures forecast for Saturday

(FOX Weather)



Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about New York City's potential low temperatures on Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Extended outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show unseasonable cold lingering across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic through the middle of May.