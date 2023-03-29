Drenching thunderstorms prompt Flash Flood Watches for parts of Hawaii

Rainfall forecast for Hawaii through Wednesday.

HONOLULU – The typically sun-kissed beaches of Hawaii are instead getting soaked by torrential rains Wednesday as a potent storm pummels the western islands.

A strong area of low pressure is swirling a few hundred miles northwest of Kauai, sending frequent showers and thunderstorms over Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through Wednesday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for those three islands through Wednesday afternoon, warning of potential significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff in urban areas. Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may also be inundated by runoff and overflowing streams.

Already, National Weather Service forecasters have warned mariners about dangerous thunderstorms off Kauai bringing gusty winds over 40 mph, pea-sized hail, steep waves and possible waterspouts.

Showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon.