Dramatic temperature swings expected to impact the U.S., with some cities expected to see 50-degree drops

A dramatic temperature swing is expected this week, as a cold front heads towards the U.S. affecting millions.

HISTORIC HEAT WAVE EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL US AFTER WEEKS OF RECORD HEAT IN THE SOUTHWEST

According to the FOX Forecast Center, ahead of the cold front, a surge of warm and above-average temperatures will impact St. Louis, MO to New York City on Thursday. Some areas will reach the 70s and 80s.

But as the blast of cold air moves in, those locations’ temperatures will drop to the 40s and even 30s.

It is expected that during this dramatic temperature swing, nearly 300 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Thursday. Meanwhile, by Saturday, 150 million Americans will experience below average temperatures.

This chill is expected to settle in through the weekend. Conditions should remain cool but quiet into Sunday, as high pressure builds in, bringing a calm and crisp end to the week.

Here are a few cities that could see the largest temperature swings:

The temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday in Amarillo, TX.

(FOX Weather)



Amarillo, Texas

Thursday’s high: 100 degrees

Friday’s high: 56 degrees

Guymon, Oklahoma

Thursday’s high: 101 degrees

Friday’s high: 58 degrees

The temperature forecast for the next five days in St. Louis, MO.

(FOX Weather)



St. Louis, Missouri

Thursday’s high: 93 degrees

Friday’s high: 53 degrees

Wichita, Kansas

Thursday’s high: 96 degrees

Friday’s high: 58 degrees

The temperature forecast for the next five days in Indianapolis, IN.

(FOX Weather)



Indianapolis, Indiana

Thursday’s high: 84 degrees

Friday’s high: 47 degrees

Dodge City, Kansas

Thursday’s high: 92 degrees

Friday’s high: 57 degrees

Kansas City, Missouri

Thursday’s high: 90 degrees

Friday’s high: 56 degrees

Midland, Texas

Thursday’s high: 95 degrees

Friday’s high: 61 degrees

The temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday in Oklahoma City, OK.

(FOX Weather)



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Thursday’s high: 94 degrees

Friday’s high: 61 degrees

Denver, Colorado

Thursday’s high: 76 degrees

Friday’s high: 49 degrees

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather as the cold front develops over the weekend.