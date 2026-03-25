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Dramatic temperature swings expected to impact the U.S., with some cities expected to see 50-degree drops

It is expected that during this dramatic temperature swing, nearly 300 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Thursday, while, by Saturday, 150 million Americans will experience below average temperatures.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
Ahead of a cold front that will bring severe weather to the Midwest, a surge of warmth and above-average temperatures is expected from the Plains to the Northeast. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to drop by nearly 50 degrees as dramatic swings continue across the East. 01:40

Major temperature swings expected to impact millions across the U.S.

Ahead of a cold front that will bring severe weather to the Midwest, a surge of warmth and above-average temperatures is expected from the Plains to the Northeast. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to drop by nearly 50 degrees as dramatic swings continue across the East.

A dramatic temperature swing is expected this week, as a cold front heads towards the U.S. affecting millions. 

HISTORIC HEAT WAVE EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL US AFTER WEEKS OF RECORD HEAT IN THE SOUTHWEST

According to the FOX Forecast Center, ahead of the cold front, a surge of warm and above-average temperatures will impact St. Louis, MO to New York City on Thursday. Some areas will reach the 70s and 80s. 

But as the blast of cold air moves in, those locations’ temperatures will drop to the 40s and even 30s. 

FILE - People walk in freezing cold temperatures on February 4, 2023 in New York City, where temperatures were expected to reach a high of 27F (-3C). - The northeastern US and Canada are experiencing an Arctic blast that could see some areas record their lowest ever wind chill temperatures. The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned that parts of Maine might see wind chills of minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 51 degrees Celsius). "This is an epic, generational arctic outbreak," the NWS office in Caribou, near Maine's border with Canada, wrote in an advisory. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The northeastern US and Canada are experiencing an Arctic blast that could see some areas record their lowest ever wind chill temperatures. 

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is expected that during this dramatic temperature swing, nearly 300 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Thursday. Meanwhile, by Saturday, 150 million Americans will experience below average temperatures. 

This chill is expected to settle in through the weekend. Conditions should remain cool but quiet into Sunday, as high pressure builds in, bringing a calm and crisp end to the week.

Here are a few cities that could see the largest temperature swings: 

The temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday in Amarillo, TX.
(FOX Weather)

 

Amarillo, Texas 

Thursday’s high: 100 degrees 

Friday’s high: 56 degrees

Guymon, Oklahoma 

Thursday’s high: 101 degrees 

Friday’s high: 58 degrees 

The temperature forecast for the next five days in St. Louis, MO.
(FOX Weather)

 

St. Louis, Missouri 

Thursday’s high: 93 degrees 

Friday’s high: 53 degrees 

Wichita, Kansas

Thursday’s high: 96 degrees 

Friday’s high: 58 degrees 

The temperature forecast for the next five days in Indianapolis, IN.
(FOX Weather)

 

Indianapolis, Indiana 

Thursday’s high: 84 degrees 

Friday’s high: 47 degrees

Dodge City, Kansas 

Thursday’s high: 92 degrees 

Friday’s high: 57 degrees

A person walks in freezing cold temperatures in New York City on January 17, 2024.

A person walks in freezing cold temperatures. 

(ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images)

Kansas City, Missouri

Thursday’s high: 90 degrees 

Friday’s high: 56 degrees 

Midland, Texas 

Thursday’s high: 95 degrees 

Friday’s high: 61 degrees

The temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday in Oklahoma City, OK.
(FOX Weather)

 

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 

Thursday’s high: 94 degrees 

Friday’s high: 61 degrees

Denver, Colorado 

Thursday’s high: 76 degrees 

Friday’s high: 49 degrees

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather as the cold front develops over the weekend.

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