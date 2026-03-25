Dramatic temperature swings expected to impact the U.S., with some cities expected to see 50-degree drops
It is expected that during this dramatic temperature swing, nearly 300 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Thursday, while, by Saturday, 150 million Americans will experience below average temperatures.
A dramatic temperature swing is expected this week, as a cold front heads towards the U.S. affecting millions.
HISTORIC HEAT WAVE EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL US AFTER WEEKS OF RECORD HEAT IN THE SOUTHWEST
According to the FOX Forecast Center, ahead of the cold front, a surge of warm and above-average temperatures will impact St. Louis, MO to New York City on Thursday. Some areas will reach the 70s and 80s.
But as the blast of cold air moves in, those locations’ temperatures will drop to the 40s and even 30s.
It is expected that during this dramatic temperature swing, nearly 300 million Americans will see above-average temperatures on Thursday. Meanwhile, by Saturday, 150 million Americans will experience below average temperatures.
This chill is expected to settle in through the weekend. Conditions should remain cool but quiet into Sunday, as high pressure builds in, bringing a calm and crisp end to the week.
Here are a few cities that could see the largest temperature swings:
(FOX Weather)
Amarillo, Texas
Thursday’s high: 100 degrees
Friday’s high: 56 degrees
Guymon, Oklahoma
Thursday’s high: 101 degrees
Friday’s high: 58 degrees
(FOX Weather)
St. Louis, Missouri
Thursday’s high: 93 degrees
Friday’s high: 53 degrees
Wichita, Kansas
Thursday’s high: 96 degrees
Friday’s high: 58 degrees
(FOX Weather)
Indianapolis, Indiana
Thursday’s high: 84 degrees
Friday’s high: 47 degrees
Dodge City, Kansas
Thursday’s high: 92 degrees
Friday’s high: 57 degrees
Kansas City, Missouri
Thursday’s high: 90 degrees
Friday’s high: 56 degrees
Midland, Texas
Thursday’s high: 95 degrees
Friday’s high: 61 degrees
(FOX Weather)
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thursday’s high: 94 degrees
Friday’s high: 61 degrees
Denver, Colorado
Thursday’s high: 76 degrees
Friday’s high: 49 degrees
Stay with FOX Weather as the cold front develops over the weekend.